Lacey, WA

It’s Walk-to-School Month in Lacey!

The Lacey City Council is urging students and parents to walk and cycle to school instead of driving private vehicles to promote the safety and health of children. During its regular meeting last Thursday, October 6, the Lacey City Council proclaimed October Walk-to-School Month, promising to add more bike lanes, trails, and sidewalks and improve street crossings to provide safer school routes.
Olympia Farmers Market hires new General Manager

The Olympia Farmers Market Board (OFM) of Directors has selected Karin "Wren" Green as the Market’s new General Manager. Wren was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. She grew up spending hours ambling through Seattle's Pike Place Market, where her love of Farmer's Markets began. Wren's background includes event management, non-profit management, and small business ownership.
Port of Olympia Commission Meeting

Resolution 2022-10 Support for Ballot Proposition 1 – Rick Hughes, General Counsel. A RESOLUTION of the Port of Olympia Commission expressing support for Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Commissioners of the Port District from three Commissioners to five Commissioners, each assigned to one of five newly drawn separate districts.
