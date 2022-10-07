ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
kosu.org

Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
oklahomawatch.org

Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma

When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
news9.com

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
News On 6

Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
news9.com

The Hot Seat: Veteran Healthcare, Pilot Program

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in this week’s The Hot Seat by the former director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Pete Reed. The two discussed veteran healthcare as well as a program that is seeking to improve healthcare for veterans in Oklahoma.
news9.com

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
news9.com

Poll: Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell Has Big Lead In Race For Re-Election

The race for lieutenant governor in Oklahoma appears to be well in hand for the incumbent Matt Pinnell, according to poll results released Friday. An exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll conducted Oct. 3-6 shows Pinnell with a 51.3 to 25.8 percent lead over Democrat challenger Melinda Alizadeh-Fard. Libertarian Chris Powell is picking up 5.2 percent of the vote, and 17.7 of those asked said they were undecided in the race. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that these results are outside the margin of error.
OKLAHOMA STATE

