Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
‘Disservice to Students,’ Inter-Tribal Council Slams HB 1775; Repeal Efforts Expected
The Inter-Tribal Council signed a resolution Friday asking the Oklahoma legislature to repeal HB 1775, the bill that passed last year banning some curriculum in K-12 schools that teaches about race and gender. The resolution comes after tribal leaders said they’re concerned about the unclear application of the law after...
publicradiotulsa.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
kosu.org
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oklahomawatch.org
Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
news9.com
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
News On 6
Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
The Hot Seat: Veteran Healthcare, Pilot Program
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in this week’s The Hot Seat by the former director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Pete Reed. The two discussed veteran healthcare as well as a program that is seeking to improve healthcare for veterans in Oklahoma.
Ponca City News
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
Body WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the...
news9.com
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
blackchronicle.com
Veterans’ disability payments highest for Oklahoma on average, state agency finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks first within the common quantity veterans obtain yearly in disability payments, stated Joe Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs govt director. The common annual quantity offered to particular person veterans in Oklahoma is $8,593 per 12 months, he stated. “There are a lot of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OSDH: One person died from the flu in Oklahoma
Health officials say one person has died from the flu this season.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly...
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
How federal drug reclassification could impact Oklahoma’s marijuana industry
Removing marijuana from the Schedule 1 list of drugs at a federal level could bring more opportunities for licensed marijuana businesses in Oklahoma.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
news9.com
Poll: Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell Has Big Lead In Race For Re-Election
The race for lieutenant governor in Oklahoma appears to be well in hand for the incumbent Matt Pinnell, according to poll results released Friday. An exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll conducted Oct. 3-6 shows Pinnell with a 51.3 to 25.8 percent lead over Democrat challenger Melinda Alizadeh-Fard. Libertarian Chris Powell is picking up 5.2 percent of the vote, and 17.7 of those asked said they were undecided in the race. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that these results are outside the margin of error.
Comments / 0