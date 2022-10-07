The Brooklyn Nets are just over a week away from opening night. The team has a pair of preseason games under its belt with two more coming this week as anticipation for regular season action builds. With that, I took some questions from NetsWorld in the second edition of my Nets mailbag. Who is most […] The post Nets mailbag: 5th starter alongside Big Three and Nic Claxton, will Brooklyn make another trade splash? appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO