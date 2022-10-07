Read full article on original website
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. Spooky season doesn’t just mean ghosts, goblins, and vampires, but it also includes horror of all kinds, including the horror of life, which is often defined by death. So, it’s only natural that plenty of people die in horror expert Mike Flanagan’s newest series, The Midnight Club. The Netflix series, which is based on a book of the same title by Christopher Pike, follows a group of teens living in hospice care.
Review: 'The Midnight Club' Lacks Effective Jump Scares, but It Still Draws Empathy
Many of us have been waiting for horror master Mike Flanagan’s next project, and now, The Midnight Club is here. But if you were expecting something similar to Midnight Mass, you might be disappointed. The Midnight Club is unlike any of Mike’s past Netflix projects. There are fewer jump scares, less psychological horror, and a looser plotline. But it does have some redeeming qualities, such as its character development and philosophical introspection.
Who Is 'House of the Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Dating? Here's What to Know
Most people watching Season 1 of House of the Dragon on HBO Max are already obsessed with one of the main characters … Rhaenyra Targaryen. Rhaenyra is a fierce dragon rider, played in adulthood by none other than Emma D’Arcy. Is Emma dating anyone in real life? Here's what everyone should know about their current love life and relationship status.
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
What Happened to Chèrie and Jessey on 'Bling Empire'? Big Secret Revealed
Ou est mon chérie? Back in Season 1 of Bling Empire, we watched Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have a baby boy and get engaged. The pair were front and center for the first couple of episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 until they... well... weren't. Article continues...
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dropped a Significant Plot Twist About Derek Shepherd’s Sisters
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy. Loyal Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen multiple doctors come and go. Some characters exit Grey Sloan Memorial for a new job or an old flame, while others leave following a tragedy or death. The latter situation happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband and the other half of #MerDer, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
How Does HBO Max's 'Velma' Connect to the Original 'Scooby-Doo'? (NYCC FIRST LOOK)
The newest HBO Max show to put an adult animation spin on a beloved character is Mindy Kaling's Velma. The show, which stars Mindy as the voice of the titular sleuth, is a prequel to the classic Scooby-Doo mystery series that adults and children alike know and love. Article continues...
Was Disa the Dwarf Princess in Tolkien's Novels? Her Character, Explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. One of our favorite characters so far on the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is, without a doubt, the dwarf princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete). Out of all the characters we've met so far, we'd trust her to handle things properly if, let's say, a powerful ring came into her midst, for example.
What Happened to Galadriel’s Husband on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7. Fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy might remember Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband and Lothlórien co-ruler, played in the movies by actor Marton Csokas. Article continues below advertisement. But while...
Do You Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Nailed It'? — Here's How You Get on the Show
Famed scientist Marie Curie, who was a bit of a chef herself, once said, "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." Take it from the woman who discovered (and was later killed by) radium, it's all about confidence.
Chris Pratt's Voice in the 'Mario' Trailer Has Some Wondering If He's Italian
There's been plenty of confusion around the casting of Mario in the new Super Mario Bros. movie. Chris Pratt is not the most obvious choice, and what's more, he's not exactly known for his ability to put on a variety of different voices. All that skepticism was based in speculation, though, until the first teaser for the film was released and showcased the accent that Chris has decided to use in the film.
The Final Season of 'Derry Girls' Has Officially Debuted on Netflix
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Derry Girls. Nearly five months after the series finale aired on Channel 4, U.S.-based Netflix subscribers are finally getting to see how it all ends for the five main teens on Derry Girls. The comedy, which follows four female classmates (Michelle, Clare, Orla,...
Fans Are Already Trying to Figure Out How 'House of the Dragon' Might End
Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8 and Fire & Blood, the book the show is based on. As House of the Dragon approaches the end of its first season, many are looking forward and trying to figure out how the show might end. Given how its predecessor, Game of Thrones, ended, it's understandable that some viewers might have anxiety about whether this show will end well or fizzle out like the original.
TikTok Star Victoria Paris's Dating Life Has Become an Obsession for Some Online
Few people on TikTok are as polarizing as Victoria Paris. Whether you love her or hate her, though, plenty of people are definitely curious about who she's dating at any given moment. Victoria tends to date women, but many want to know exactly who she's dating now, and what she's said in public about them.
Viserys Deteriorates in 'House of the Dragon' Season 8, and It's Poetic in Many Ways
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8. Every new episode of House of the Dragon, we wonder how King Viserys (Paddy Considine) could still be alive. However, it seems that Episode 8 might have been his last. As House Targaryen and their allies (and enemies) age extraordinarily fast, one person’s aging stands out above all else. The King, the patriarch, the leader of the seven realms — it seems that King Viserys Targaryen can’t last long due to a mysterious skin disease.
Who Is Constance Wu Dating Right Now? Meet Ryan Kattner
Now that another version of Scooby Doo is being released, everyone is excited to learn about the cast members. The series is called Velma, and it mainly focuses on the "brains of the operation," but Mystery Inc. member Daphne will also have a role in the HBO Max animated show (which, by the way, is squarely for adults).
The Chatterer in 'Hellraiser' on Hulu Is Pure, Unadulterated Nightmare Fuel
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Hellraiser on Hulu, a film that isn't for the faint of heart. Content warning: Blood and violence. There are many iconic characters in the horror movie genre — from Chucky to Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, and more. One iconic horror villain that's getting a chance to shine in the spotlight once more is Hellraiser's Pinhead, now a woman (portrayed by Jamie Clayton) in Hulu's new remake of the famous 80s horror film.
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Confirmed She Is Dating Someone New
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bling Empire Season 3. When Netflix subscribers first met Kelly Mi Li on the debut season of Bling Empire, she was in a toxic on-and-off relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew "Drew" Gray. Though the two split up during filming, the Season...
