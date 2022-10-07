Read full article on original website
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/8): Juice Robinson, Wheeler Yuta, Jay White In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on October 8 on NJPW World. Matches were taped on September 11 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Neveda. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/8) - Shota Umino def. QT Marshall. - JR...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Independence Pro Wrestling Pink Out Results (10/9): New IPW Champion Crowned
Independence Pro Wrestling held its Pink Out event on October 9 from Full Blast in Battle Creek, MI. Full results (courtesy of IPW) are below. Independence Pro Wrestling Pink Out Results (10/9) - Chad Alpha def. Marcus Porter. - Bendrick Bison def. Blake 182. - LaDon Sanders def. The Amazing...
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Bound For Glory!
TJPW Wrestle Princess III Results (10/9/22): Shoko Nakajima vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Riho Competes, And More
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) held their biggest show of the year on Sunday, Wrestle Princess III, live from the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. The show was the culmination of TJPW's year as the Tokyo Princess Cup winner, Yuka Sakazaki, challenged Shoko Nakajima for the Princess of Princess Championship in the main event.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/10): Hikaru Shida, Brandon Cutler, More In Action
The October 10 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel. Complete results can be seen below, and the full stream can be seen above. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/10) Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora. Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh. Lance Archer vs. Papadon.
Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Extreme Rules 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful. Get all...
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
Moxley signs 5-year deal, Bound for Glory results, Extreme Rules preview | Grapsody (10/8/22)
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey are talking all of the major happenings from this week, including Bound For Glory, Moxley re-signing with AEW and previewing tonight's Extreme Rules card.
Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 3 Results (10/1): Penelope Pink Faces Vivian Rivera
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode three of its show on October 1. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 3 Results (10/1) - WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round:...
WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal, Satnam Singh's Andre The Giant 'Impression', More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 9, 2022. - Last night at Extreme Rules, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 which will also take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This logo features the Liberty Bell and The Return of Roman numerals to the WrestleMania logo as XL could be seen as the representation of the number 40.
WCPW Ride The Lightning Results (10/8): New WCPW Champion Crowned
West Coast Pro Wrestling held its Ride The Lightning event on October 8 from the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. WCPW Ride The Lightning Results (10/8) - The Conglomerate (D-Rogue, Midas Kreed &...
Bray Wyatt Returns. Now What? | Tim & Joel Pod
STARDOM Results (10/10/22): God's Eye vs. Donna Del Mondo Main Event
STARDOM finished up their three-show weekend tour Monday as the promotion was back in Hiroshima with a five-match card. The show featured a trios match between Cosmic Angels and Queen's Quest as a preview between Saya Kamitani and Mina Shirakawa, who will be battling over the Wonder of Stardom Championship next month. The main event between Donna del Mondo and God's Eye served the same purpose as both Maika and Giulia have their eyes on Syuri and the World of Stardom Championship in the near future.
Tommy Dreamer And Bully Ray To Team Up At IMPACT Bound For Glory Fallout On 10/8
Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will team up at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory Fallout. Ray returned to IMPACT during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. He won the bout to earn a title shot of his choosing. At the end of the show, Honor No More attacked IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. Ray came to the ring, seemingly intending on cashing in the title shot, before he turned on Honor No More and saved Alexander. He then stared Alexander down and raised the title over his head to close the show.
Swerve Strickland Explains How Challenges Are Good For Tony Khan And AEW
All Elite Wrestling just hit its third year anniversary and the company has shown growth over time with pay-per-view buys increasing, new television deals being signed, and wrestlers having a viable second option outside of WWE. The company and owner Tony Khan have experienced growing pains in the first three...
