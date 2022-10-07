ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career

'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling Guerrilla#Alan Dink#Combat
Fightful

Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Extreme Rules 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful. Get all...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
WWE
Fightful

Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WWE
Fightful

STARDOM Results (10/10/22): God's Eye vs. Donna Del Mondo Main Event

STARDOM finished up their three-show weekend tour Monday as the promotion was back in Hiroshima with a five-match card. The show featured a trios match between Cosmic Angels and Queen's Quest as a preview between Saya Kamitani and Mina Shirakawa, who will be battling over the Wonder of Stardom Championship next month. The main event between Donna del Mondo and God's Eye served the same purpose as both Maika and Giulia have their eyes on Syuri and the World of Stardom Championship in the near future.
WWE
Fightful

Tommy Dreamer And Bully Ray To Team Up At IMPACT Bound For Glory Fallout On 10/8

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will team up at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory Fallout. Ray returned to IMPACT during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. He won the bout to earn a title shot of his choosing. At the end of the show, Honor No More attacked IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. Ray came to the ring, seemingly intending on cashing in the title shot, before he turned on Honor No More and saved Alexander. He then stared Alexander down and raised the title over his head to close the show.
ALBANY, NY
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Explains How Challenges Are Good For Tony Khan And AEW

All Elite Wrestling just hit its third year anniversary and the company has shown growth over time with pay-per-view buys increasing, new television deals being signed, and wrestlers having a viable second option outside of WWE. The company and owner Tony Khan have experienced growing pains in the first three...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy