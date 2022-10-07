ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KICK AM 1530

Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree

Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
MORRISON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
Mendota, IL
Sports
Rochelle, IL
Sports
City
Mendota, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Milan, IL
starvedrock.media

Lack of rain affecting area rivers

With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter

Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
PERU, IL
1440 WROK

Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Bryan Garcia
Person
Diego Salazar
WSPY NEWS

Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308

Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
OSWEGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
LOVES PARK, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday

One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hubs#Trojans
CBS Chicago

Semi truck rollover shuts down lanes on Route 53 near Palatine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic was building on Route 53 near Palatine after a crash caused a semi truck to roll over Friday morning. All northbound traffic was forced off at Kirchhoff Road. Two passenger vehicles are involved in the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 
PALATINE, IL
CBS News

IDOT announces 4 day lane closures on I-80 in Joliet starting Monday

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound lanes of I-80 in Joliet will be closed beginning Monday. IDOT says that a pipeline utility test will be performed on I-80 between Houbolt Road/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue. Daytime lane closures over four consecutive days are needed to complete the work.
JOLIET, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPY NEWS

Plano woman accused in hit-and-run crash

Plano police on Friday arrested 39-year-old Marcia J. Martinez, of Plano, on charges of leaving an accident scene and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police allege that Martinez hit another vehicle and then drove into people's yards in the area of Carey Street and Lakewood Springs Drive. After speaking with witnesses, police pulled over Martinez's vehicle on Eldamain Road, just south of Hoffman Street.
PLANO, IL
midutahradio.com

One Dead, Three Injured In Kane County Crash

A 7 year old child is dead and three people are injured after a crash in Kane County. The crash happened Oct. 7 on state Route 14 shortly after 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a 2008 GMC pickup was traveling west when it drifted into the center lane and clipped the trailer of a Ford F-350 traveling east. The pickup then crashed into an eastbound Kia Soul.
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy