Read full article on original website
Related
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
Athletic Trainer Saved Illinois Girl’s Life at Homecoming Dance
It's the last thing you expect you'll need to do when you agree to chaperone a homecoming dance. However, it was the quick thinking of an athletic trainer that saved an Illinois girl's life in Geneva recently. I saw this story on Yahoo News about Geneva High School senior Bridget...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starvedrock.media
Lack of rain affecting area rivers
With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSPY NEWS
Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308
Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Near Cherry Valley, Avoid The Area For A Bit…
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Semi truck rollover shuts down lanes on Route 53 near Palatine
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic was building on Route 53 near Palatine after a crash caused a semi truck to roll over Friday morning. All northbound traffic was forced off at Kirchhoff Road. Two passenger vehicles are involved in the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
CBS News
IDOT announces 4 day lane closures on I-80 in Joliet starting Monday
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound lanes of I-80 in Joliet will be closed beginning Monday. IDOT says that a pipeline utility test will be performed on I-80 between Houbolt Road/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue. Daytime lane closures over four consecutive days are needed to complete the work.
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aurora police seek help in locating missing boy
The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a teenage boy that is missing. Izayah Clayborn, 15 is approximately 5’08” and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
WSPY NEWS
Plano woman accused in hit-and-run crash
Plano police on Friday arrested 39-year-old Marcia J. Martinez, of Plano, on charges of leaving an accident scene and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police allege that Martinez hit another vehicle and then drove into people's yards in the area of Carey Street and Lakewood Springs Drive. After speaking with witnesses, police pulled over Martinez's vehicle on Eldamain Road, just south of Hoffman Street.
midutahradio.com
One Dead, Three Injured In Kane County Crash
A 7 year old child is dead and three people are injured after a crash in Kane County. The crash happened Oct. 7 on state Route 14 shortly after 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a 2008 GMC pickup was traveling west when it drifted into the center lane and clipped the trailer of a Ford F-350 traveling east. The pickup then crashed into an eastbound Kia Soul.
Joliet motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash after man driving under the influence failed to yield: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car and killed a motorcyclist Sunday night. Amador Alipio, 53, was arrested for aggravated DUI – motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another person, DUI – BAC over .08, obstructing justice and failure to yield.
Comments / 0