westernkansasnews.com
Hutchinson explodes for nearly 700 yards, wears down Dodge City
DODGE CITY – Hutchinson’s offense erupted for nearly 700 yards of offense Saturday behind future Alabama receiver Malik Benson and star back Dylan Kedzior, and pounded Dodge City 47-14 at Memorial Stadium. The second-ranked Blue Dragons racked up 296 yards on the ground and another 393 through the...
westernkansasnews.com
Hays starts fast, runs away from Dodge
HAYS–Malik Bah rushed for three first-half touchdowns and caught another Friday, helping Hays score on all but one of its possessions before the break, and the Indians stomped Dodge City 41-6 at Lewis Field Stadium. Bah ripped off a 74-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game,...
westernkansasnews.com
Broncbusters beat Independence 17-7 in 4th quarter surge
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Winning is all that matters in the Jayhawk Conference, and Garden City did just that Saturday against Independence. Late mistakes guided the Broncbusters to a 17-7 victory over the Pirates Saturday night at Broncbuster Stadium. Ty Perry threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Garden City won its third game in a row. Minnick’s team improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
westernkansasnews.com
Strong first half and a potent passing attack propel Garden City to win over Ulysses
Garden City, Kansas (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Buffaloes (5-1) (1-1) added something different to their offensive attack Friday night vs. the Ulysses Tigers (1-5) (1-2) as they doubled their total of passing touchdowns from three to six in a 49-6 victory. In fact, the air attack got going early on the third play of the game Caleb Wiese delivered a 56-yard strike to Jerry Arteaga and he raced into the endzone. The Buffaloes got started from there and never looked back.
