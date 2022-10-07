ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Hutchinson explodes for nearly 700 yards, wears down Dodge City

DODGE CITY – Hutchinson’s offense erupted for nearly 700 yards of offense Saturday behind future Alabama receiver Malik Benson and star back Dylan Kedzior, and pounded Dodge City 47-14 at Memorial Stadium. The second-ranked Blue Dragons racked up 296 yards on the ground and another 393 through the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Hays starts fast, runs away from Dodge

HAYS–Malik Bah rushed for three first-half touchdowns and caught another Friday, helping Hays score on all but one of its possessions before the break, and the Indians stomped Dodge City 41-6 at Lewis Field Stadium. Bah ripped off a 74-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game,...
HAYS, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Broncbusters beat Independence 17-7 in 4th quarter surge

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Winning is all that matters in the Jayhawk Conference, and Garden City did just that Saturday against Independence. Late mistakes guided the Broncbusters to a 17-7 victory over the Pirates Saturday night at Broncbuster Stadium. Ty Perry threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Garden City won its third game in a row. Minnick’s team improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Strong first half and a potent passing attack propel Garden City to win over Ulysses

Garden City, Kansas (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Buffaloes (5-1) (1-1) added something different to their offensive attack Friday night vs. the Ulysses Tigers (1-5) (1-2) as they doubled their total of passing touchdowns from three to six in a 49-6 victory. In fact, the air attack got going early on the third play of the game Caleb Wiese delivered a 56-yard strike to Jerry Arteaga and he raced into the endzone. The Buffaloes got started from there and never looked back.
GARDEN CITY, KS

