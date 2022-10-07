Read full article on original website
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (7)7-0951. 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)6-1902. 3. Southeast Polk6-1744. 4....
Tennessee Football Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Kentucky High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Paintsville 7. Williamsburg 6. Sayre 3. Bracken Co. 3. Class 2A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Mayfield(5)7-086T1. 2. Beechwood(4)6-185T1. 3. Owensboro Catholic-5-3643. 4. Metcalfe...
Michigan Prep Football Poll
Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2. Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. Detroit King (5)(5-1)50. 2. Mason(7-0)44. 3. Muskegon(5-2)36. 4. River Rouge(5-1)33. 5. Mount Pleasant(6-1)31. 6. St. Joseph(6-1)26. 7. Walled...
