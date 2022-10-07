ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea to ready tools for FX liquidity supply

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Friday it would prepare to have tools ready for the authorities to supply foreign exchange liquidity to financial institutions if needed.

It made the remark in a statement released after a meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol to check on the country's economic situation, including the worsening current account balance.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

