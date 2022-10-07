Read full article on original website
Miami 118, Houston 110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3,...
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Maxey 3-5, Thybulle 3-5, House Jr. 2-2, Harden 2-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 2-7, Foster Jr. 1-1, Joe 1-2, Niang 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Melton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Milton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 3, Brown Jr.,...
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
Percentages: FG .484, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Porzingis 3-4, Kuzma 3-6, Wright 2-5, Barton 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Goodwin 1-2, Gill 0-1, Hachimura 0-3, Morris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Barton, Carey Jr., Davis, Gill, Kuzma, Wright). Turnovers: 12 (Gill 2, Hachimura 2, Barton,...
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97
MACCABI RA'ANANA (97) Garcia Morales 4-11 2-2 10, Garcia Morales 15-26 5-5 40, Garcia Morales 6-14 3-8 15, Garcia Morales 3-6 0-0 7, Garcia Morales 5-14 1-1 12, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 6, Garcia Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-2 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 11-18 97.
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason loss to the Washington Wizards
Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
Dolphins need to address defensive issues amid 2-game skid
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — One of the things that made Miami’s defense so good late last season was its ability to generate pressure and get takeaways. The Dolphins have one interception this season. That came in Week 1. And during their two-game skid, they’ve struggled to get key stops and avoid giving up big plays, let alone force turnovers.
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic 'Redeem Team'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film's...
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB・
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick...
Four-star 2023 offensive lineman decommits from Michigan State
The Spartans have lost one of their four-star commitments at a position of dire need...
