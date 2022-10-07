ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Porterville Recorder

Miami 118, Houston 110

Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3,...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97

Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Maxey 3-5, Thybulle 3-5, House Jr. 2-2, Harden 2-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 2-7, Foster Jr. 1-1, Joe 1-2, Niang 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Melton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Milton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 3, Brown Jr.,...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 116, Charlotte 107

Percentages: FG .484, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Porzingis 3-4, Kuzma 3-6, Wright 2-5, Barton 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Goodwin 1-2, Gill 0-1, Hachimura 0-3, Morris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Barton, Carey Jr., Davis, Gill, Kuzma, Wright). Turnovers: 12 (Gill 2, Hachimura 2, Barton,...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97

MACCABI RA'ANANA (97) Garcia Morales 4-11 2-2 10, Garcia Morales 15-26 5-5 40, Garcia Morales 6-14 3-8 15, Garcia Morales 3-6 0-0 7, Garcia Morales 5-14 1-1 12, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 6, Garcia Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-2 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 11-18 97.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio's goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

Dolphins need to address defensive issues amid 2-game skid

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — One of the things that made Miami's defense so good late last season was its ability to generate pressure and get takeaways. The Dolphins have one interception this season. That came in Week 1. And during their two-game skid, they've struggled to get key stops and avoid giving up big plays, let alone force turnovers.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of "Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic 'Redeem Team'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of "Find A Way," Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men's basketball team's journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film's...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick...
CLEVELAND, OH

