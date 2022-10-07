ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazzin' Up Your Health returns to Morgan Park for day of health, wellness and live music

The second annual "Jazzin' Up Your Health" is returning to Morgan Park.

People who attend the free event can learn about health and wellness resources while enjoying live jazz and soul music.

Sandra Warren-Holder, with Morgan Park Community Roots Organization, spoke with ABC7 about the event.

The event is happening Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 .p.m. at Morgan Park Academy.

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs, family, and friends.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available.

Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Nonprofit Gets $450K Grant From ComEd

PLCCA officials hand out resources at an event. | Courtesy ComEd. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Maywood nonprofit was recently named among three nonprofits to receive $1.4 million in grants focused on clean energy provided by ComEd. Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action (PLCCA)...
MAYWOOD, IL
