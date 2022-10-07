Airport officials: DIA incident not considered an aircraft accident
VANDALIA, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Things are back to normal at the Dayton International Airport after a brief shutdown due to a commercial jet veering off the runway on Wednesday night.Plane veers off runway, hits sign at Dayton International Airport
Now, airport officials have released new information. The plane’s left wing tip hit a sign after veering off the runway causing minimal damage, but just enough for multiple agencies to respond.
The National Transportation Board has released a statement saying that due to minimal damage and no injuries reported, they do not consider this to be an aircraft accident.
