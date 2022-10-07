Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to Bryon Road in Zeeland Township. The semitruck rolled over, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. It said the drive was pinned in and had to be extricated, but was not seriously injured.

The crash closed the ramp.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.