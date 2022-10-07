ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland

By Madalyn Buursma
 3 days ago

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to Bryon Road in Zeeland Township. The semitruck rolled over, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. It said the drive was pinned in and had to be extricated, but was not seriously injured.

The crash closed the ramp.

WWMT

Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
