Champaign, Ill. — Iowa football is at a crossroads. The Hawkeyes are 3-3 through the first six games of the season with a bye on tap next week. The Hawkeyes have suggested they’ll break their 2022 campaign into two miniature seasons — one six-gamer pre-bye and another post-bye. Based on that logic, Iowa heads into the second half of the season in the same place it was before its season-opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 3.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO