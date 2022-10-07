ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

und.com

#17 Irish Earn 4-0 Statement Win over #3 Seminoles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 17 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (11-2-0, 4-2-0) made yet another emphatic statement inside Alumni Stadium, this time dominating No. 3 Florida State (9-1-1, 5-1-0), 4-0. Today’s win marks the first time in program history the Irish have beaten two top-three teams during the regular season (previously beating No. 2 Virginia). In addition, it marks the first time Notre Dame has beaten both Virginia and Florida State in the same season since joining the ACC in 2013.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.10.22)

October 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Stanford. October 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Stanford.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Take Down the Orange In A Three Set Sweep

SYRACUSE, NY – The Fighting Irish take home their first ACC win as they upset the Orange and give Syracuse their first ACC loss this season. The Irish defeated the Orange in a three set sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) and were led by Paris Thompson who finished with a career-high 20 kills and a .310 hitting percentage. Avery Ross chipped in nine kills, followed by Kaylyn Winkler who finished with eight kills and three blocks. Phyona Schrader also dished out 34 assists for the Irish.
SYRACUSE, NY
und.com

Gold Team notches 2022 Intrasquad Meet Win

For the first time in his Irish tenure, new swimming head coach Chris Lindauer got a look at his Notre Dame men’s and women’s teams in Saturday’s 2022 Intrasquad Meet. It was assistant coach Kameron Chastain who led his Gold Team to victory with 435 points. Green Team coach Josh Stanfield’s squad was second with 382 points, and Kelsi Worrell and the Blue Team posted 350 points.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
und.com

Irish Battle In Denver

DENVER, Colo. – No. 11 Notre Dame opened their 2022-23 season with a hard-fought road contest at top-ranked Denver. In game one of the Ice Breaker Tournament, the Irish fell to the Pioneers, 5-2. The two teams battled it out in the first period, trading pressure in each end but it was the Pioneers who opened the scoring with a goal at 13:09.
DENVER, CO
WRAL News

No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0

Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
RALEIGH, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12

Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
RALEIGH, NC

