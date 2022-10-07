Read full article on original website
#17 Irish Earn 4-0 Statement Win over #3 Seminoles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 17 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (11-2-0, 4-2-0) made yet another emphatic statement inside Alumni Stadium, this time dominating No. 3 Florida State (9-1-1, 5-1-0), 4-0. Today’s win marks the first time in program history the Irish have beaten two top-three teams during the regular season (previously beating No. 2 Virginia). In addition, it marks the first time Notre Dame has beaten both Virginia and Florida State in the same season since joining the ACC in 2013.
Irish Host Wisconson, Kentucky and Columbia at Notre Dame Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team hosted the Wisconsin Badgers, Kentucky Wildcats and the Columbia Lions in a three-day event over the weekend. The Irish and the trio of competitors competed in a blind dual tournament, taking on a different team each day.
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.10.22)
October 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Stanford.
Irish Take Down the Orange In A Three Set Sweep
SYRACUSE, NY – The Fighting Irish take home their first ACC win as they upset the Orange and give Syracuse their first ACC loss this season. The Irish defeated the Orange in a three set sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) and were led by Paris Thompson who finished with a career-high 20 kills and a .310 hitting percentage. Avery Ross chipped in nine kills, followed by Kaylyn Winkler who finished with eight kills and three blocks. Phyona Schrader also dished out 34 assists for the Irish.
Gold Team notches 2022 Intrasquad Meet Win
For the first time in his Irish tenure, new swimming head coach Chris Lindauer got a look at his Notre Dame men’s and women’s teams in Saturday’s 2022 Intrasquad Meet. It was assistant coach Kameron Chastain who led his Gold Team to victory with 435 points. Green Team coach Josh Stanfield’s squad was second with 382 points, and Kelsi Worrell and the Blue Team posted 350 points.
Irish Battle In Denver
DENVER, Colo. – No. 11 Notre Dame opened their 2022-23 season with a hard-fought road contest at top-ranked Denver. In game one of the Ice Breaker Tournament, the Irish fell to the Pioneers, 5-2. The two teams battled it out in the first period, trading pressure in each end but it was the Pioneers who opened the scoring with a goal at 13:09.
Shamrock Series: That's Our Distinction | Irish Access
Notre Dame Football travels to Las Vegas, Nevada for the 2022 Shamrock Series against BYU at Allegiant Stadium.
