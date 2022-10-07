SYRACUSE, NY – The Fighting Irish take home their first ACC win as they upset the Orange and give Syracuse their first ACC loss this season. The Irish defeated the Orange in a three set sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) and were led by Paris Thompson who finished with a career-high 20 kills and a .310 hitting percentage. Avery Ross chipped in nine kills, followed by Kaylyn Winkler who finished with eight kills and three blocks. Phyona Schrader also dished out 34 assists for the Irish.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO