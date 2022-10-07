ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Watson
2d ago

All of these comments. No one truly knows what transpired completely with the royals and them but unless you walked in their shoes instead of speculating as if you lived with them to know what really happened. Then saying mean things and trying to hurt someone. Because at the end of the day . You are responsible for your actions and words. Try and show kindness no matter what Because you will be judged on your actions not theirs.

Puppyluv
2d ago

Everything is about them. She was in her mid 90s. They should have known she didn't have much time left and visited her. Just mean and spiteful of them.

Susan Docken
2d ago

When Harry and MAG-GOT moved to the US "to live their lives in privacy" they only had one agenda and that was the mighty dollar. They didn't care what LIES they had to tell or who they hurt to get what they wanted. And the main person they hurt was the Queen, Harry's grandmother who loved him unconditionally. But instead of loving her back, he threw her under the bus, all for the mighty dollar, and that broke her heart. So when MAG-GOT gets through using him and she throws him under that same bus, I hope it's not to late for the Royal family to be able to forgive him.

Popculture

King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
Tyla

Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Queen Mother

Royal fans have been thrown into hot debate over which living member of the royal family most closely resembles resurfaced pictures of the Queen Mother. Glamis Castle in Scotland is not only the 'ancestral seat of the Earls Of Strathmore and Kinghorne' but also 'the childhood home of Her Majesty The Queen Mother'.
The List

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles

Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
