Carter Hagan delivers on word, helps East Lansing boys soccer win CAAC Gold Cup title

OKEMOS − Carter Hagan had a feeling something good was going to happen Thursday.

And the junior midfielder made it known, letting a few of his East Lansing soccer teammates know he was going to find the back of the net.

“It was my chance,” Hagan said. “I was telling multiple people I was going to score. You’ve got to have confidence.”

Hagan was true to his word, delivering in the second half in a CAAC Gold Cup final against rival and Division 1 No. 4-ranked Okemos.

And Hagan’s goal proved to be the difference as the second-seeded Trojans captured the title with their 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Wolves.

The Gold Cup title was the first since 2018 for East Lansing, which ended a 40-game unbeaten streak for Okemos (12-1-4).

"It's a big deal," said East Lansing goalkeeper Isaiah Smith, who had a few big saves while recording his ninth shutout. "We came into this game thinking we would win. We knew that we would win and we could test this team. We didn't really think about their record and everything coming into the game. We wanted to beat this team regardless of their record. It was just Okemos and we wanted to beat them. We did.

"It's a special thing because we were the ones that did that. We were the ones that put in the work. We finished it. We're just very proud."

Thursday’s win capped a strong three-day stretch for East Lansing, which knocked off the two teams it shared the CAAC Blue title with during the regular season en route to winning the Gold Cup. The Trojans (11-4-2) beat third-seeded and Division 2 No. 9-ranked DeWitt, 3-0, in Tuesday’s semifinal .

“It feels great,” East Lansing coach Jeff Lyon said. “These guys have been working since the beginning of the season. We replaced so many guys from last year and to be in this position and have this opportunity again to win a Gold Cup and play against Okemos, who had our number at the end of the year last year, was a lot of fun.”

The contest was scoreless until Hagan came through in the 53rd minute. He beat an Okemos defender to a ball and then made the most of his opportunity in open space. His strike towards the opposite side of the goal found the back of the net.

"It was all about effort that play," Hagan said. "I knew that I could get there and I was faster than him. I ran past him. The shot – I was a little hesitant at first, but I knew I had to shoot it because it's wet out and it could skip and anything could happen."

The goal was the fourth of the season for Hagan and third in the past five games.

"Carter has had some ups and downs this season so to be able to see him do what we knew he could do – he had a great JV season last year and it's just taken him a little bit of time to kind of get acclimated to the boys he's playing with," Lyon said. "To see some of our underclassman like Carter able to find himself in a situation like this and score such a big goal, I know that's going to do wonders for us as we move forward."

CAAC Cup

Here’s the results from the title matches

▶ Gold Cup final – No. 2 East Lansing 1, No. 1 Okemos 0

▶ Silver Cup final – No. 1 Grand Ledge 1, No. 4 Mason 0

▶ Bronze Cup final – No. 3 Everett 3, No. 4 Lansing Catholic 0

▶ Copper Cup final – No. 1 Haslett 8, No. 3 Portland 1

