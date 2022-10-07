Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
KOLD-TV
Students and Colleagues mourn death of University of Arizona Professor at prayer session
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 50 students and colleagues gathered for a prayer session at Saint Thomas More Catholic Newman Center Thursday, Oct. 6 in honor of Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona professor shot dead by Murad Dervish, his former graduate student. As many sat in...
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on Oct. 7. Investigators need help finding the suspect.
12news.com
Suspected shooter who killed UArizona professor was previously banned from campus, court docs show
TUCSON, Ariz. — The man who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was a previous university student who had been expelled and banned from campus earlier this year, Pima County Superior Court records show. The ex-student, named Murad Dervish, was expelled from the university after...
californiaexaminer.net
Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’
On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
pmi.edu
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
One man hospitalized in Tucson shooting
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night. It happened on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
thisistucson.com
45 FREE events happening in Tucson this October 2022 🚲🎶🆓
From an insect festival to free museum days to kid-friendly activities, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.
KOLD-TV
Free to Kill: Discord over domestic violence cases putting public at risk
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The gruesome execution of a mother and her two sons last year is shedding light on what leaders call a breakdown in the criminal justice system that’s putting the public at risk in Pima County. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police...
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his own mother in South Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said George Valles, 37, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge late Thursday, Oct. 6. The PCSD...
KOLD-TV
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parks like Swan Way in Midtown are typically a place where families gather. It is known to many as a safe place to be. But residents said within the last few months, it has been anything but that. Denise Morgan felt it was a hot spot for drug deals.
KOLD-TV
Rural Metro firefighters mourn engineer’s death
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rural Metro Fire Department has announced the death of engineer Andre “Dre” Haymore on Friday, Sept. 30. According to RMFD, Haymore had been in the hospital and has experienced complications from his medical issues when he died. Haymore joined the department...
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
PCSD looking for a man that kidnapped a 7-year-old girl
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man that kidnapped a 7-year-old girl. On October 7th, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a distressed 7-year-old-child.
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead.
