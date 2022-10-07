ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
californiaexaminer.net

Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’

On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
thisistucson.com

45 FREE events happening in Tucson this October 2022 🚲🎶🆓

From an insect festival to free museum days to kid-friendly activities, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his own mother in South Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said George Valles, 37, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge late Thursday, Oct. 6. The PCSD...
KOLD-TV

Rural Metro firefighters mourn engineer’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rural Metro Fire Department has announced the death of engineer Andre “Dre” Haymore on Friday, Sept. 30. According to RMFD, Haymore had been in the hospital and has experienced complications from his medical issues when he died. Haymore joined the department...
