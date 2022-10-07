Gisele Bündchen has her car cleansed with Palo Santo amid split with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is seemingly doing everything she can to keep her energy positive amid reports she hired a divorce lawyer. The model and her football-loving husband, Tom Brady, have been making headlines for the last month with reports that a huge fight started a downward spiral in their relationship.

News broke on October 4th that both Brady and Bündchen hired divorce lawyers. Days before the announcement on Friday, September 30th, the model was photographed visiting a holistic healer in Florida.

The alternative medicine woman was photographed cleansing her car with a piece of Palo Santo. There is one very blurry photo of them hugging, where Bündchen can be seen holding the piece of wood herself.

Palo Santo is considered to have energizing and healing properties and is used by Shamans and healers. It can be used to clean negative energy from your home, office, and in Bündchen’s case, car. It comes from a specific type of tree from the Yucatán Peninsula to Peru and Venezuela.

While Bündchen is keeping her energy clean, there have been reports that Brady feels “very hurt by her.” A source to PEOPLE, “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting.” The mom is also “steering the divorce” according to the insider. “He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her,” they said adding, “he doesn’t want to fight.”

Perhaps Brady should look into getting some sage.