130+ dogs, cats displaced by Fiona arrive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 130 homeless animals from Puerto Rico arrived in Richmond as the U.S. territory continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona .

The mission led by Wings of Rescue touched down at the Richmond Jet Center Thursday.

"Hurricane Fionna decimated the territory," Ric Browde, the president/CEO of Wings of Rescue, said.

The damage put stress on the animal shelters as lost pets would need housing. To make room for them, Wings of Rescue and Petco Love are flying those areas with shelters with space to take them

"This is our fifth flight and I'm going back on Saturday to fly some more that are going up to Chicago," Browde said.

Browde said the group will fly out between 2,000-3,000 animals. He said the group has also moved hundreds out of Florida following Hurricane Ian.

"It's really gratifying to see how many people have opened up their hearts to take these pets," Browde said.

The Richmond SPCA is among those Central Virginia shelters taking in animals from Thursday's flight.

"They were already looking for homes before Fiona hit and now they're going find them here in Richmond," Richmond SPCA Communications Director Tabitha Treloar said.

Browde said getting to the animals to this moment is what it's all about.

"We know these pets are going to end up on somebody's couch where they belong as treasured family members," Browde said. "So we're ecstatic this is this is the joyful part of our job."

Ten of the pups from the flights are headed to the Richmond SPCA where they will be under observation for seven-to-ten days before being put up for adoption.

If you want to adopt one of the dogs, you will be able to identify them from the Puerto Rican flag on their adoption photo.

