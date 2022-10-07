Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Whale puts on a show for Maine boaters
A whale put on quite the show off the Maine coast. Josh Doughty and his wife, Elizabeth, were boating over the weekend and came across a whale that was breaching near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland. CBS13 has reached out to wildlife officials for more information about the...
WPFO
Maine Lit Fest ends with international writers panel
PORTLAND (WGME) - Saturday marked the final day of the Maine Literature Festival, and a handful of international writers talked about what it means to be home. An event in Monument Square set the stage for three writers who discussed their experiences with transitioning to America. Organizers of the Maine...
WPFO
Two Portland homes burglarized while residents slept
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Two Portland homes in the same neighborhood were burglarized while residents slept inside on Sunday. According to police, the homes on Dirigo Street and on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were both unlocked. Because of the close proximity, police believe the same suspect entered both of the homes.
WPFO
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise in Maine
Gas prices are still on the rise across the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.92. That's up 12 cents from what the average was a week ago. It's also up 20 cents compared to prices a month ago. The national average price of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Boil water notice in Berwick upsets residents, town working toward solution
BERWICK (WGME) - The town of Berwick says the turbidity meters at the town's water plant are having an issue, which led to the boil water notice Friday. They don’t suspect anything is wrong with the water but without those meters, they can't rule out things like bacteria or E. coli.
WPFO
Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
WPFO
Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN (WGME) - A man is recovering after being shot outside of an Auburn elementary school. Lewiston Police say they responded to the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston around 2 a.m. Sunday for a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital with...
WPFO
Berwick issues boil water order due to water plant breakdown
BERWICK (WGME) – The town of Berwick is under a boil water order. They say there is an issue with the town's water plant. The Berwick town manager says the plant is having issues with turbidity meters, making it difficult to ensure the water does not exceed allowable levels.
Comments / 0