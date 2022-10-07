ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Spider-Man Grants an Interview to WBSM

Recently, we reported on New Bedford’s Spider-Man, who was seen climbing the Acushnet Cemetery gates and other structures. But did you know there are actually two New Bedford Spider-Men?. In my efforts to track down the Spidey that was spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford a few weeks ago,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
New Bedford, MA
Business
FUN 107

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

Men With Tattoos Being Sought By Boston Casting for Mystery Movie

Have you got lots of tattoos and you want to show them off? Then a new casting call for local men with tattoos has your name written all over it. The Facebook posting from Boston Casting was fairly vague, simply seeking "male actors with tattoos for feature film role." The role and the name of the feature film aren't listed but, of course, leave us quite curious.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Rachel Ray
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Trevor Noah
FUN 107

Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones

If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens

Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Celebrity Chefs#Cooking
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
FUN 107

Providence Zoo Announcing Loss of Its Beloved Red Panda

One of the most popular animals at Roger Williams Park Zoo has passed away, leaving zoo staff and guests extremely saddened. Sha-Lei, the zoo's 13-year-old female red panda, had to be humanly euthanized after her quality of life sharply declined. The zoo shared the news this morning on their Facebook...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FUN 107

Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?

It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy