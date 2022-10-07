Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
New Bedford Spider-Man Grants an Interview to WBSM
Recently, we reported on New Bedford’s Spider-Man, who was seen climbing the Acushnet Cemetery gates and other structures. But did you know there are actually two New Bedford Spider-Men?. In my efforts to track down the Spidey that was spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford a few weeks ago,...
Celebrity Chef Jet Tilakamonkul Takes Over UMass Dartmouth Dining Hall
From Iron Chef America to Chopped and now UMass Dartmouth, Chef Jet Tilakamonkul has found his way to the SouthCoast. On Tuesday, October 4th, the students and staff of UMass Dartmouth were graced by the presence of the celebrity chef who has only visited once more around 4-5 years ago.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
Men With Tattoos Being Sought By Boston Casting for Mystery Movie
Have you got lots of tattoos and you want to show them off? Then a new casting call for local men with tattoos has your name written all over it. The Facebook posting from Boston Casting was fairly vague, simply seeking "male actors with tattoos for feature film role." The role and the name of the feature film aren't listed but, of course, leave us quite curious.
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones
If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens
Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
New Bedford Artist Appearing at Indigenous Peoples Day Event in New York City
New Bedford's Erik Andrade – a community worker, cultural artist and organizer – has been asked to return to perform at the 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day NYC on October 9 and 10. "It's very powerful and ceremonial, rooted in Indigenous culture and tradition like a time honored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Providence Zoo Announcing Loss of Its Beloved Red Panda
One of the most popular animals at Roger Williams Park Zoo has passed away, leaving zoo staff and guests extremely saddened. Sha-Lei, the zoo's 13-year-old female red panda, had to be humanly euthanized after her quality of life sharply declined. The zoo shared the news this morning on their Facebook...
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
Do You Know a SouthCoast Family that Could Use a Holiday Wish?
The holidays are fast approaching, and one of our very favorite traditions here at Fun 107 is our Holiday Wish Week with the United Way of Greater New Bedford. Each morning that week, we'll spotlight a SouthCoast family going through a tough time. With your help, Fun 107 has made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
A Falmouth Woman Is Giving Away Free ‘Dino Droppings’ on Facebook
I'll never knock anyone's hobbies, but this one is somewhat strange. There are people in this world who have a knack for fossilized dinosaur poop and it just so happens that one Falmouth woman by the name of Suzanne Sullivan is offering to give some of her grandson's collection away.
The Second Annual Seeds of Hope Harvest Festival Returns to Dartmouth
After a brief rain delay, the second annual Seeds of Hope Harvest Festival is finally returning to Dartmouth this weekend. On Saturday, October 8th, the SouthCoast community is invited to attend a free event at the Conquerers for Christ Church located at 972 Reed Rd in Dartmouth. In 2021, the...
Dartmouth Fire Trucks Are Delivering Pizza and It Could Save Lives
If you happen to catch a Dartmouth fire truck serving double duty as a pizza delivery vehicle, we have a perfectly logical explanation. No, it has nothing to do with budget issues or firefighters trying to earn some extra cash while they're on the job. It's all part of fire...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0