Waco, TX

fox44news.com

What to know before voter registration closes tomorrow

MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — Tomorrow is the last day for residents to register to vote in the midterm elections. The McLennan County Elections Office says to be fully registered as a voter, residents need to send in a signed registration application. Those applications are available at the...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

After a warm start to the week, a cold front arriving late Wednesday will bring near-normal temperatures back to the area and chances of rain to locations primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record. At both Waco and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet

Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

One killed in early morning Killeen crash

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are investigating an early morning crash that has killed one person. Around 6:05 AM on Sunday, officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood road in reference to a two vehicle crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Iron man coming means some road closures

Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Trial of man charged with Bellmead double murder begins

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Bellmead man will be facing the possibility of life without parole as his capital murder trial gets underway in McLennan County’s 54th District Court. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, charged with the May 2020 deaths of...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Sunday fire destroys Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of the...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Human remains found in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

C.A.S.T. for kids give special needs community a unique opportunity

BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — C.A.S.T for kids gives people with special needs the chance to fish on a marina or lake and ride out on boats. “Parents that don’t have the capabilities of being able to take their kids on a fishing boat or a boat in general, or that can get them down here and provide fishing poles for them,” coordinator Randi Bingham said.
BELTON, TX

