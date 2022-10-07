Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
What to know before voter registration closes tomorrow
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — Tomorrow is the last day for residents to register to vote in the midterm elections. The McLennan County Elections Office says to be fully registered as a voter, residents need to send in a signed registration application. Those applications are available at the...
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
After a warm start to the week, a cold front arriving late Wednesday will bring near-normal temperatures back to the area and chances of rain to locations primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record. At both Waco and...
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
fox44news.com
More than a number: UMHB’s Jerry Cephus wears #11 to honor his brother
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Throw out all of the stats, the wins and the losses. The only number that matters to sophomore wide receiver Jerry Cephus and his family is the same number he wears across his chest. “Everyone has a number that means something to them,” Cephus...
fox44news.com
One killed in early morning Killeen crash
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are investigating an early morning crash that has killed one person. Around 6:05 AM on Sunday, officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood road in reference to a two vehicle crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red...
fox44news.com
Iron man coming means some road closures
Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
fox44news.com
Trial of man charged with Bellmead double murder begins
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Bellmead man will be facing the possibility of life without parole as his capital murder trial gets underway in McLennan County’s 54th District Court. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, charged with the May 2020 deaths of...
fox44news.com
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of the...
fox44news.com
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
fox44news.com
C.A.S.T. for kids give special needs community a unique opportunity
BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — C.A.S.T for kids gives people with special needs the chance to fish on a marina or lake and ride out on boats. “Parents that don’t have the capabilities of being able to take their kids on a fishing boat or a boat in general, or that can get them down here and provide fishing poles for them,” coordinator Randi Bingham said.
fox44news.com
No. 1 Abbott record third straight shutout win with victory over Aquilla
AQUILLA, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Abbott Panthers continued to roll along in 2022, as they beat Aquilla 48-0. Next week, Abbott will have a bye week. Meanwhile, Aquilla will hit the road to take on Coolidge on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
fox44news.com
No. 5 Chilton rolls over No. 8 Bremond in regional semifinal rematch
CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates made it three-straight wins over the Tigers with a 41-30 victory over Bremond to open up district play. Chilton travels to Bartlett for a battle with the Bulldogs on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Bremond hits the road to take on...
