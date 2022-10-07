Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Jones Questions Packers' Play Calling
Aaron Jones questioned the Packers' late-game play calling in loss to Giants.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate
The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
WBAY Green Bay
UK Packers fans excited for the game in London
LONDON, U.K. (WBAY) - The day before the Packers and Giants meet, but also the day before the big pep rally in downtown. Action 2 News brought you to Belushi’s London Bridge sports bar in London on Thursday, but it was much more crowded on Saturday. One hour before...
On Milwaukee
Updated: 30+ bars waking up early for the Packers' London game
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Tomorrow marks another Packers Sunday – albeit one unlike any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Packers fans up bright and early to cheer on the team
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans woke up early to biscuits, eggs and pastries at the Appleton American Legion Post #38. The post commander says more than 60 people showed up for brunch—and to catch the Packers playing in London—Sunday. “It’s wonderful. It’s a lot of fun....
Comments / 0