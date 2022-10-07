ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UK Packers fans excited for the game in London

LONDON, U.K. (WBAY) - The day before the Packers and Giants meet, but also the day before the big pep rally in downtown. Action 2 News brought you to Belushi’s London Bridge sports bar in London on Thursday, but it was much more crowded on Saturday. One hour before...
GREEN BAY, WI
On Milwaukee

Updated: 30+ bars waking up early for the Packers' London game

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Tomorrow marks another Packers Sunday – albeit one unlike any...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Kaukauna, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers fans up bright and early to cheer on the team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans woke up early to biscuits, eggs and pastries at the Appleton American Legion Post #38. The post commander says more than 60 people showed up for brunch—and to catch the Packers playing in London—Sunday. “It’s wonderful. It’s a lot of fun....
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy