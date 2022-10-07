ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

2022 Blocktober Classic volleyball tourney to feature 25 teams

BUTTE - The 2022 Blocktoberfest will feature some of the best Montana Class A and B volleyball talent in the state of Montana on Friday and Saturday in Butte. The field will consist of 22 Class A schools and three Class B schools. The pool format is first to 30...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball

SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
SEATTLE, WA
406mtsports.com

Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer

SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
BILLINGS, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
Hardin, MT
Sports
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte

The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles

This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
TOWNSEND, MT
NewsBreak
Sports
406mtsports.com

Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night

The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte

HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
HELENA, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

First RallyCross Sunday in Billings

The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)

