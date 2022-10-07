Read full article on original website
2022 Blocktober Classic volleyball tourney to feature 25 teams
BUTTE - The 2022 Blocktoberfest will feature some of the best Montana Class A and B volleyball talent in the state of Montana on Friday and Saturday in Butte. The field will consist of 22 Class A schools and three Class B schools. The pool format is first to 30...
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC golf player of the week awards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Dawson Strobel and Brennan Larson were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week for the sport of golf. It was the first time either of them were honored with the award, MSUB noted in a Monday press release. Larson, a junior...
SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball
SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte
The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
Billings Central football keeps looking for its balance in romp over Sidney
BILLINGS — When you're a team with as high of aspirations in the Class A state championship race as Billings Central football is, there's a want, or perhaps a need, to prepare for every scenario. And for the No. 3-ranked team in the state in its game against Sidney...
Billings West boys leapfrog Billings Senior; girls teams play to a draw
BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride. Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place...
Rocky football picks off Eastern Oregon five times, extends win streak to four games
BILLINGS — When Rocky Mountain College linebacker Jayden Fletcher returned an interception back for a touchdown against Eastern Oregon on Saturday, it was a defining moment in his college career. But for the Battlin’ Bears’ defense as a whole, one that’s quickly evolving into one of the NAIA’s top...
Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles
This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte
HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
