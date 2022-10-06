Following the huge success of the alternative/indie band Wilco, frontman Jeff Tweedy released his first solo project in 2017 Together At Last. An amalgamation of folk, rock, and alternative influences which Tweedy seamlessly weaves between. While most of these songs have previously been recorded by Wilco, Tweedy rerecorded his old work simplifying his old compositions relying on his raspy voice and minimalistic guitar style. Tweedy's combination of his old and new works resulted in one of the best albums of 2017.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO