Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
More Showers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers continue for the early part of the week. An upper level storm system will slowly pull out of the southwestern part of the country and cross over the Panhandle over the next few days. Scattered showers continue off and on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm a bit but remain below average for this time of year. The second part of the week looks dry and temperatures go up and down a bit but remain below average.
KFDA
Texas Fire Departments honor fallen Dalhart firemen in funeral procession
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. Over a dozen fire stations came together this morning and made their way north to Dalhart. The procession passed through Amarillo around lunch...
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games. Below are the games that will be available to stream this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m. WATCH: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
KFDA
Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd. Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food...
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
KFDA
CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo. Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title. The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
KFDA
WT to host their October Great Books Series over local Amarillo author
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native George Sauners’ short story, “Pastoralia.”. This event will be held on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Ryan Brooks will lead the discussion over “Pastoralia.”. “Pastoralia” was...
KFDA
Stream the West Plain vs Canyon Eagles volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host a livestream of the West Plains vs Canyon Eagles volleyball game on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Preparing for cold/flu season on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s fall season, which isn’t a terrible time of year, there’s Halloween, and Thanksgiving. But, it also ushers in the season for the flu. So what can you do keep you and your family safe? “Well, the best thing you can do to prepare your immune system is to be vaccinated […]
Amarillo Hospital makes ‘Best Place to Work’ list
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals L.L.C ranked in the top 10 in the country of Modern Healthcare’s list of “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” according to officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals. “Being named as the 49th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” Brian S. Baremen, CE […]
KFDA
USS Indianapolis survivor dies in Amarillo, service memorial in Memphis
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center has announced that one of the last know USS Indianapolis survivors had passed away in Amarillo. Veteran and Texas resident, Cleatus A. Lebow had passed away on Sept. 29. He was 98 year’s old. When Lebow was a teen,...
City of Amarillo provides update on broadband project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In June, the City of Amarillo and AT&T announced a $24 million project, where the company will expand its fiber network within the city to reach more than 22 thousand homes, businesses, and more, bridging the digital divide. Chief Information Officer with the City of Amarillo, Rich Gagnon, said the city has […]
Comments / 0