Top 8 finalists in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ named; voting open for Final 4

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight.

Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.

Sixteen products went head-to-head in the first round of the bracket-style tournament that began in August with nominations from the public.

The top 16 were named last week, and the top eight were announced on Wednesday.

They include:

  • Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton;
  • Source Four LED Series 3 from ETC Inc. in Middleton;
  • Quidel Savanna from Plexus Corp. in Neenah;
  • Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber from Columbia Vehicle Group in Reedsburg;
  • M/V Mark W. Barker from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay;
  • LOADMASTER 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield;
  • Jolly Good Soda from Krier Foods in Random Lake; and
  • Mammoth 850 from Ariens in Brillion.

Voting for the current round is now open and runs through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winner is set to be named on Oct. 19.

For more information and to vote, click here.

