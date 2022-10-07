ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.” Weinstein, the 70-year-old former movie mogul who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women. All of them will testify as Jane Doe during the eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began Monday. The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused, but Newsom agreed to be named through her attorney.
The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019

Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
