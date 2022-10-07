Read full article on original website
Arizona State-Stanford football kickoff time set for Oct. 22
The Arizona State Sun Devils will come off a bye week following a Saturday upset over the then-No. 21 Washington Huskies with an afternoon road test against the Stanford Cardinal. ASU-Stanford will kick off at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. It will air...
Trenton Bourguet rises to the occasion as ASU upsets No. 21 Washington
TEMPE — Let Trenton Bourguet cook. After Arizona State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) starting quarterback Emory Jones exited the game with an apparent head injury in the second quarter while sliding on a scramble, backup QB Bourguet led the Sun Devils to a 45-38 win over the No. 21 Washington Huskies (4-2, 1-2).
Sun Devils Relentless In Shaun Aguano’s First College Win
It’s a term Shaun Aguano has used time and again since taking over as interim head coach. He is going to be relentless in the way he coaches his team. He needs his players to be relentless in their pursuit to turn around the season. The coaching staff will be relentless to set up these student-athletes for success.
Wildcats will need to be coached up, but isn’t that what UA always has been the last 30-plus years?
What’s a coach to do when he knows – deep down he should – that he needs better players to compete at a higher level? And what does a fan base so desperate for a winner need to do to temper their enthusiasm for success?. Be patient,...
College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday
Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
DeBoer's Subtle Message After the ASU Loss in the Desert
The Husky coach felt compelled to say something extra.
ASU QB Emory Jones leaves game after hit to head in 2nd quarter
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones left Saturday’s game vs. Washington at Sun Devil Stadium in the second quarter after being hit in the head while sliding to the turf to end a rush. Jones absorbed the hit by Washington’s Asa Turner with 8:49 left before halftime and ASU trailing...
Sun Devils, Wildcats underdogs against ranked opponents
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats face ranked opponents at home on Saturday. The Sun Devils host No. 21 Washington for the first time since 2017, while Arizona will see No. 12 Oregon in Tucson. Sportsbooks project similar outcomes for ASU and Arizona, as both schools are 13.5-point...
Here is what Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's 45-38 defeat to ASU
Here is what Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's second-straight close road loss, this time a 45-38 defeat to Arizona State (2-4). “Second week in a row coming down to the wire and we’re giving ourselves a chance late in the game, but we have to do a better job earlier in the game. Especially in the first quarter, second quarter we were just digging ourselves a hole. Some plays that can be made out there just were a step slow in getting off the field and a turnover that was the difference in the game as well. I don’t fault the guys for fighting all game but it is one of those things where in our program… it’s alright to be upset and mad. What transpired today, and the key is you can be upset but we’ve got to make sure we move on because there is a lot of football left to be played. There are six games left. We’re a 4-2 football team. We’re disappointed in what's happened in the last two weeks, but we gotta take that next jump from not just being an okay or a good team, but to being a good to great team. It’s just going back to work in practice and we have to get some guys healthy that will certainly help some things out too, but I love the fight in our guys. There’s no questioning that, they keep believing. At some point we have to find ways to win and not just ride out throughout the fourth quarter and hope that happens.”
Pac-12 QB throws hilarious pick-6 off of teammate's helmet
No. 21 Washington trails Arizona State on the road at halftime on Saturday afternoon, 24-17. The game might not be garnering many headlines around the country but it has featured one of the year’s craziest plays. Huskies quarterback Michel Penix dropped back to throw late in the 2nd quarter...
Cardinals lift up Matt Ammendola after missing game-tying FG vs. Eagles
GLENDALE — The life of a kicker can be a tough one. Just ask Matt Ammendola. With starting kicker Matt Prater sidelined with a hip injury, Ammendola was the next man up in Arizona’s eyes after trying out a handful of kickers earlier in the week ahead of the team’s Week 5 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams ‘back to normal,’ center tells Arizona Republic
Deandre Ayton is finally putting any tense moments of his relationship with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams in the rear-view mirror before the 2022-23 season begins. In a one-on-one interview with Arizona Republic reporter Duane Rankin on Sunday, Ayton said everything is back to normal. Q: Got to clear...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ evolution tour heads to Arizona in Week 5
TEMPE — After knocking off one former Oklahoma quarterback in Week 4, the Arizona Cardinals get another shot at an ex-Sooners signal caller when the Philadelphia Eagles head to the desert on Sunday. But make no mistakes about it, Baker Mayfield is no Jalen Hurts, who enters the Week...
Channel watch: Where to tune in for Cardinals vs. Eagles on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals are back on FOX this week, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:25 p.m. in Glendale on Sunday.
Hawks reportedly in Jae Crowder trade mix, talked with Suns
The Atlanta Hawks have been in contact with Phoenix in the “recent weeks and months” regarding the trade availability of Suns forward Jae Crowder, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Crowder has not joined the Suns for training camp or preseason play as Phoenix has moved forward with...
Josh Okogie’s arrival brings another ball hawk to Phoenix Suns’ roster
PHOENIX — Entering Year 4 of the Monty Williams and James Jones era, the Phoenix Suns have never had a player quite like wing Josh Okogie. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, you can sense how Okogie can come across as physically imposing. Okogie said Saturday that when Williams saw his thigh muscles, he compared it to the athletic phenomenon Bo Jackson.
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 report cards: Starting pitchers
For many reasons, the Arizona Diamondbacks should be proud of their 2022 season. For starters, they improved their win total by 22. They also had their highest winning percentage since 2019. The route the D-backs took to achieve their 74-88 season was unique. They were a middle-of-the-pack offense and tied...
