Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana Charm
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this month
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 6? Vote now.
Week 6 of the high school football season didn't disappoint with plenty of big time performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Before David Robinson Jr. was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football
Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.
NOLA.com
David Harris racks up 229 yards rushing as Covington reclaims the Little Brown Jug
At the time, Covington High opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from inside the St. Paul’s 8-yard-line simply because the Lions liked the matchup. Down 7-3 in the second quarter against their biggest rival, the Lions could have taken the easy points and regrouped for the next drive. But coach Greg Salter thought Covington was gaining an edge up front and running back David Harris was building a head of steam.
NOLA.com
Dominant defense: Tulane shuts out potent East Carolina offense in second half
Disappointed by a first half when East Carolina scored all of nine points, Tulane nickelback Macon Clark said the goal for Tulane’s defense coming out of the locker room was a third-quarter shutout. The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) did one better than that, blanking the Pirates...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who was in Uptown first, Loyola or Tulane?
How did Loyola and Tulane universities end up next to each other on St. Charles Avenue? Which of them was there first?. Tulane got there first, but both universities began downtown — Loyola as the College of the Immaculate Conception and Tulane as the Medical College of Louisiana. Both moved to St. Charles Avenue more than a century ago.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Watch the Coast Guard rescue boaters from sharks, a potential new riverfront hotel, the legend behind New Orleans vampires and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A new...
NOLA.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
NOLA.com
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
NOLA.com
New Orleans chef wins $10K on 'Halloween Cookie Challenge' on the Food Network
A local chef put her skills to the test and walked away with a $10,000 prize by whipping up spooky treats on the new Food Network show "Halloween Cookie Challenge." New Orleans native Bryoni Prentice competed against three other cookie makers in two rounds of baking. Each round had an exciting yet frightening theme for the bakers, whose tasks included designing mix-and-match, cute and creepy cookies and making 3D structures.
Eater
A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
wgno.com
These proud puppies belong to Zion Williamson
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day. And its picture made on school picture day. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025. And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year. The people on...
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast
Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
NOLA.com
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
NOLA.com
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
