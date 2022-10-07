ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

David Harris racks up 229 yards rushing as Covington reclaims the Little Brown Jug

At the time, Covington High opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from inside the St. Paul’s 8-yard-line simply because the Lions liked the matchup. Down 7-3 in the second quarter against their biggest rival, the Lions could have taken the easy points and regrouped for the next drive. But coach Greg Salter thought Covington was gaining an edge up front and running back David Harris was building a head of steam.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who was in Uptown first, Loyola or Tulane?

How did Loyola and Tulane universities end up next to each other on St. Charles Avenue? Which of them was there first?. Tulane got there first, but both universities began downtown — Loyola as the College of the Immaculate Conception and Tulane as the Medical College of Louisiana. Both moved to St. Charles Avenue more than a century ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Watch the Coast Guard rescue boaters from sharks, a potential new riverfront hotel, the legend behind New Orleans vampires and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A new...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans chef wins $10K on 'Halloween Cookie Challenge' on the Food Network

A local chef put her skills to the test and walked away with a $10,000 prize by whipping up spooky treats on the new Food Network show "Halloween Cookie Challenge." New Orleans native Bryoni Prentice competed against three other cookie makers in two rounds of baking. Each round had an exciting yet frightening theme for the bakers, whose tasks included designing mix-and-match, cute and creepy cookies and making 3D structures.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

These proud puppies belong to Zion Williamson

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day. And its picture made on school picture day. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025. And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year. The people on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast

Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
EMPIRE, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

