Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Budget Committee to study sheriff's department pay needs, recommends guttering and window replacement for courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The low pay of some employees of the Carter County government and the high cost of windows and guttering replacements on the courthouse were leading topics of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening. Following separate discussions on the subjects, the committee voted...
Kingsport Times-News
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring positions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education on Thursday officially approved a bus monitor program due to a recent surge in behavioral issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The school system actually launched the program two weeks ago, and the pay rate for...
Kingsport Times-News
Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library
Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library's board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, next Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most travelled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students
On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
Kingsport Times-News
On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system
NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
Kingsport Times-News
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city staff highlighting celebrity goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The latest celebrities, though, aren't even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
Kingsport Times-News
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
Kingsport Times-News
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT — A local church hosted its annual burial service on Saturday to honor and remember people whose bodies were unclaimed. The event started with a procession from Shades of Grace United Methodist Church to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
Kingsport Times-News
Norton police investigating downtown bomb threat
NORTON — City police are investigating a Thursday bomb threat that cleared the former Hotel Norton commercial building. According to Norton Police Department officials, a worker at Logisticare, one of the building’s tenant businesses, received a short call around 1 p.m. saying there was a bomb in the building at 798 Park Ave. NW.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd
BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day
Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin. The Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
Kingsport Times-News
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/10)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Haunted...
