ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement

By JONATHAN ROBERTS jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Budget Committee to study sheriff's department pay needs, recommends guttering and window replacement for courthouse

ELIZABETHTON — The low pay of some employees of the Carter County government and the high cost of windows and guttering replacements on the courthouse were leading topics of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening. Following separate discussions on the subjects, the committee voted...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County

Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring positions

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education on Thursday officially approved a bus monitor program due to a recent surge in behavioral issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The school system actually launched the program two weeks ago, and the pay rate for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Johnson City, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
Lifestyle
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library

Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library's board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students

On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Wise
Kingsport Times-News

On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system

NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Kingsport Times-News

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Site Plan#Alcohol#Mayor#Food Drink#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Johnson City Commission#Beer Board#Sevier Center
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norton police investigating downtown bomb threat

NORTON — City police are investigating a Thursday bomb threat that cleared the former Hotel Norton commercial building. According to Norton Police Department officials, a worker at Logisticare, one of the building’s tenant businesses, received a short call around 1 p.m. saying there was a bomb in the building at 798 Park Ave. NW.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd

BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day

Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin. The Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/10)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Haunted...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy