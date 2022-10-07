Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Related
'She touched so many people's lives': Family mourns loss of 21-year-old Durham woman killed in gas station shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Karizma Mebane had her whole life ahead of her. “I just wanted everyone to know that she touched so many people’s lives,” said stepsister Chanaqua Spencer. “And, that smile and that genuine heart always got everyone. “That’s what drew everyone to her. “...
WRAL
11-year-old girl shot in thigh while inside Halifax County home
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. — Scotland Neck police are investing after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the thigh area on Saturday night while in her bedroom. The girl’s wound is not life-threatening, police said. Police said four rounds were fired inside the home. They arrived at the scene...
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
Six units damaged, 12 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 12 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found dead in car that crashed into Wake County pond
The car hit a guardrail before running off Mitchell Mill Road and into a pond.
Raleigh cops arrest man who crashed into police cars, had several other warrants
The man backed his car into two Raleigh police cars, a press release said. The patrol cars were damaged but no officers were injured.
WRAL
Family speaks after 21-year-old murdered in Durham
Chanaqua Spencer is mourning the loss of her stepsister, Karizma Mebane. Chanaqua Spencer is mourning the loss of her stepsister, Karizma Mebane.
cbs17
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning. Police say they arrested a man, a woman and a teenager after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
WRAL
Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
cbs17
Raleigh man leads police on chase from Garner Chipotle, arrested on 40 charges, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday. On Thursday shortly before 2:45 p.m., Garner police officers responded to an automated license plate reader in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water in North Carolina, troopers say
A car is in water after a crash near a bridge on Mitchell Mill Road, according to state troopers.
cbs17
Man who gave ride to stranger becomes victim of shooting, car theft, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police. At about 1 a.m., officers said they were called to an area near a motel in Battleboro in reference to a shooting with injury.
WRAL
Family finds missing woman's earring at site of fiery crash
The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they...
Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station
Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
cbs17
Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartments; crime scene tape surrounds part of playground
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded part of a playground after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived, they found...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say they have arrested a man after they say he got caught speeding, drove off from a traffic stop, crashed, jumped 14 feet off a bridge, and then tried to ditch a stolen gun. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says around 1...
Comments / 0