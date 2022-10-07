ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zebulon, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Zebulon, NC
Zebulon, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Bike#Accident
WITN

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Family finds missing woman's earring at site of fiery crash

The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy