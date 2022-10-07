ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SCCSD to host 3 community meetings for superintendent search

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for the next superintendent of Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) continues.

According to a release, the SCCSD announced they will have three community meetings as a way to engage staff, students’ families, and community members and share what they are looking for in a superintendent.

The meetings will also give people a chance to provide feedback on qualities they think are most important to being the leader of the school district.

Officials are encouraging people to attend one of the events.

Date Time Place
October 11 6 p.m. East High School Media Center
October 13 6 p.m. West High School Media Center
October 15 10:30 a.m. North High School Media Center

Each meeting will last approximately 90 minutes. Community members can also provide feedback through a survey that will be available until 10 a.m. on Oct. 14. To access the survey, click here .

