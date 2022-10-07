Read full article on original website
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.
St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time
TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday. UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
CBS Sports
What went wrong for the Rays in 2022, and what players might Tampa trade this offseason?
The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team eliminated from the 2022 postseason Saturday afternoon. Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians walked Tampa off in Game 2 of the new best-of-three Wild Card Series, and the Rays managed just one run in the two games. It was a solo homer by No. 9 hitter Jose Siri on Friday. Yep, that's a recipe for a quick postseason exit.
USF studying evacuation behavior after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida researchers are looking into why some people may choose to ride out a storm and ignore evacuation orders. A team of researchers will be conducting interviews and surveying anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. The goal is to ensure the team has...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Pasco gets by Auburndale in slugfest to reach 6-0 for the first time since 2012
DADE CITY, FLORIDA- The last time the Pasco Pirates started off a season at 6-0, the program was competing for state championships. In the program’s hay day just over a decade ago, Pasco made the state semifinals twice in two years under then head coach Tom McHugh. Since 2012, though, it’s ...
St. Petersburg, October 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
Hillsborough & Pinellas Week 7 Roundup (Oct. 3-8): CCC upends Jesuit in rivalry game
Man oh man. When we say there was some craziness that went on between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in Week 7, we mean it. Upsets between both counties, high scoring, low scoring and everything in-between. Coming back to two nights of of high school football, with Monday and Friday night ...
