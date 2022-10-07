ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
10 Tampa Bay

University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday. UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.
CBS Sports

What went wrong for the Rays in 2022, and what players might Tampa trade this offseason?

The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team eliminated from the 2022 postseason Saturday afternoon. Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians walked Tampa off in Game 2 of the new best-of-three Wild Card Series, and the Rays managed just one run in the two games. It was a solo homer by No. 9 hitter Jose Siri on Friday. Yep, that's a recipe for a quick postseason exit.
10 Tampa Bay

USF studying evacuation behavior after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida researchers are looking into why some people may choose to ride out a storm and ignore evacuation orders. A team of researchers will be conducting interviews and surveying anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. The goal is to ensure the team has...
Highschool Basketball Pro

St. Petersburg, October 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples

Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
