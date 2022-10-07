Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita Fire Dept. continues search in deadly fire
Deputy Sidnee Carter died on Friday, October 7, 2022, when a vehicle ran a stop sign, crashing into her patrol vehicle near Maize. Maize tops Derby in a game of the year candidate, 52-51. Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had maybe the best performance of his senior season, netting over 500 all purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
KWCH.com
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Let’s Go Build
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re getting our creating juices flowing and building with Lego this morning!. Today we’re out at Let’s Go Build a new Lego store in Wichita that is sure to get fans of Lego super excited! The store features new and used Lego bricks and you can find more information on their Facebook page -- www.facebook.com/letsgobuildict.
KWCH.com
Wichita commemorates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple and the City of Wichita proclaimed Oct. 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On Saturday, the Native American Community Resource Coalition commemorated the day with a Trail of Tears Memorial at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. The event included a blessing, reading of the...
Independent Living Resource Center to help pay for hearing aids for people 60 and older in Sedgwick County
The Independent Living Resource Center has been awarded a grant from the Sedgwick County Department on Aging to assist with up to a maximum of $2,000 per person for hearing aids.
KWCH.com
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita is a vibrant city in the south-central part of Kansas, about 139 miles south of Topeka. It sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and State Highway 400, making it easy to access. What is Wichita, Kansas, known for? Wichita is known by many as the Air Capital of...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Halloween events from family friendly to just for adults. Check out this monster list.
Whether you’re looking for a good scare or to score treats, there are plenty of opportunities this month.
KWCH.com
Wichita Police: No one injured after recruit accidentally fires gun during training
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said there were no injuries, but it is investigating a situation from last week at the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center in which a recruit accidentally fired a gun. In the incident, reported about 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
KWCH.com
Investigators: Search reveals no additional deaths after fire near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flames shot into the sky late Saturday night with two homes on fire near downtown Wichita. Fire officials confirmed one person died following a search through debris. That search continued Monday in the 800 block of North Market. There was a concern the search would uncover...
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 7-9)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons
Full-time and part-time registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Junior League of Wichita donation makes Sedgwick County Zoo's 'Pride of the Plains' exhibit possible. Updated: 7 hours ago. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated...
Wichita house where Kirstie Alley played real-life Cinderella is up for auction
A Forest Hills home that will be auctioned this week once got some national attention for being the place of actress Kirstie Alley’s first job.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
KWCH.com
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th St. S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a deadly crash south of Wichita. It happened around 7:00 a.m. near 55th Street West and K-15. The sheriff’s office said the 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on 55th Street West when it was struck by a 2013 Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on highway K-15.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
