Man Sues ‘Texas Pete,' Claims the Hot Sauce Isn't Made in Texas

A California man is filing a class action lawsuit against Texas Pete hot sauce complaining that despite the name there's nothing "Texas" about the product. In the lawsuit, Phillip White said he bought a bottle of Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce at a Los Angeles grocery store in September 2021 for $3 because he thought it was an authentic Texas product.
