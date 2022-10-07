Read full article on original website
How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage
Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide
As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
Microsoft Teases a Look at the Xbox Streaming Device
Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, just revealed a first look at an unreleased Xbox streaming device. CNET first reported on the rumor last summer when Microsoft announced it would be releasing a dedicated Xbox streaming device optimized for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This device, codenamed Keystone, will allow users...
Echo, Fire Tablet, Fire TV and More Discounted by Up to 59% for Amazon Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are in full swing already, including up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.0.3 Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16 and days after the release of the iPhone 14 Plus. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or not delivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
iPhone 14 Reportedly Dialing 911 During Roller Coaster Rides
The iPhone 14's new Crash Detection feature, which is intended to automatically alert emergency personnel when it calculates that it's been in a car accident, is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by unintentionally dialing 911. The feature, introduced at Apple's product event in early September, uses an...
Best Gifts Under $500 for 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. A lot of people are on a fairly tight budget when it comes to gift buying. But some folks aren't, which does open you to a wider range of options and gets you into more premium territory, especially when it comes to mobile and gaming products. Whether you're shopping for the holidays, a special occasion or just because, these are some of the best gifts in the $200 to $500 price range.
Become a Photoshop Whiz With This $25 Masterclass Bundle
Photoshop is great for everything from editing you photos to marketing your business to creating merchandise -- and so much more. But you won't be creating anything until you actually learn how to use the program. You could give yourself a headache sifting through free YouTube tutorials, or get everything...
Jump-Start Your Journey Into Coding With This $25 Premium Learn-to-Code Bundle
There is a wealth of new opportunities in IT and coding that have exploded over the last decade, and that trend is going to continue. With so many programming languages out there, it can be tough to know how to get started. But gaining these essential skills in technology doesn't have to take place at a brick-and-mortar institution anymore. You can learn everything you need online.
Amazon Commits 1B Euros to Double European Electric Delivery Fleet
Amazon has announced plans to invest 1 billion euros ($970 million) over five years to double its electric delivery vehicles across Europe. This means its fleet will total around 10,000 electric delivery vans and 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles by 2025, Amazon said Sunday. The online retail giant aims to...
The Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is Adorable, Nostalgic and Only $24 During Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Here at SPY, we’re constantly browsing and writing about the best Amazon deals. That’s why after Amazon announced a Prime Day-sized event so close to the holiday shopping season, we got more excited than a Snorlax at a Vegas buffet. Quite the visual, isn’t it? On that note, if you’re one of those ’90s kids who loves to open Christmas gifts, we’ve got news for you — the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale features the fan-favorite Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. Buy: Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar $41.81 (orig. $59.99) 30% OFF About the Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar The Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent...
This $43 Razor Wannabe Is the Best Deal You'll Find for a Nonelectric Scooter
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My 13-year-old son lost his Razor kick scooter the other day. "Dad, it's gone forever," he announced rather dramatically. His story remains fuzzy on just how he lost it (there was some talk of leaving it behind in a store in New York), but I wasn't too thrilled with its disappearance, particularly after I noticed that the popular Razor A5 model I'd paid $60 for during an Amazon sale four years ago now cost $84.
Save Up to $100 on Nextbase Dashcams for the Next Few Hours
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Looking to secure your vehicle or take hands-free video calls when you're driving? Nextbase dashcams offer these features plus more. Right now, you can save over $104 on select cameras that Amazon is having lightning deals on.
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Snag Up to 48% Off Calphalon During This Early Access Amazon Prime Day Sale
The beginning of Amazon's second Prime Day is kicking off with early access deals, and we're making sure you know everything about the best deals with our Prime Day live blog. One of the many standout offers available is for kitchen essentials. Right now, popular kitchen brand Calphalon has a deal on pots and pans up to 48% off.
Use Your iPhone's Notes App to Secretly Send Messages to Your Friends
Every single text message you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that usually isn't a problem, there might be times when you want your conversations to be a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
Amazon Can Bag Your Dollars Even When You're Shopping Elsewhere
Amazon, with another Prime Day-style blowout of deals this week, may seem like it's doing everything it can to get you into its store. But, quietly, it's finding ways to be part of your online shopping elsewhere too. Amazon commanded. of the US e-commerce market last year. After touting its...
Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target
We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
