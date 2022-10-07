ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Celebrates The Culture Of HBCUs In Latest Yardrunners Collection

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
 4 days ago

Source: Cam Kirk / Cam Kirk For Nike

C ollege sports are underway, and Nike is ready to hop into the mix.

The Swoosh has announced this year’s Yardrunners Class– part of an initiative established in 2020 that Nike says “celebrate the rich heritage, history, and contributions of HBCUs and their alumni on global sport and culture.”

What makes the initiative even more meaningful is it was developed by HBCU alumni who work for the Beaverton-based company. The first class of Yardrunners recognized the HBCU business owners who are at the forefront of culture, the following focused on what it takes to be an HBCU student-athlete.

But this year for Yardrunners 3.0, it’s all about HBCU alumni who are creating a legacy so strong that it will inspire generations to come.

The Class of 2022 consists of Brianna Baker of Spelman College, Faith Daniels of Grambling State University, Bilal Issifou of NC A&T University, Brandon ‘Jinx’ Jenkins of Morehouse College, Amber Kuykendal of Texas Southern University, Jae Murphy of Howard University, Chidi Okezie of Hampton University, and Bilonda Tshimanga of Prairie View University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ysny_0iPNUGBR00

Source: Cam Kirk / Cam Kirk For Nike

Nike has selected four female Yardrunners to help co-create an HBCU-Licensed Footwear collection highlighting Tennessee State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, and North Carolina A&T University.

First is the Nike Dunk Low ‘Tennessee State University’ designed with the help of Kalynn Terrell that drops on SNKRS on Oct. 8. Then there’s the Nike Dunk Low ‘Clark Atlanta University’ designed with the help of Heather Haynes that drops on SNKRS on Oct. 11. After that, there’s the Nike Dunk Low ‘Florida A&M University’ designed with Caitlyn Davis and drops on SNKRS, Oct. 17. Lastly, there’s the Nike Dunk Low ‘North Carolina A&T University designed with the help of Arial Robinson, which drops on SNKRS on Oct. 24.

Get a better look at all the sneakers below, which tells the stories of the iconic HBCUs through color schemes, schools’ founding years, and homages to the schools’ sports teams.

1. Nike Dunk Low ‘Florida A&M University’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SI3is_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

2. Nike Dunk Low ‘North Carolina A&T University’

Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

3. Nike Dunk Low ‘Clark Atlanta University’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xckx6_0iPNUGBR00
Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

4. Nike Dunk Low ‘Tennessee State University’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwSMW_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

5. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JReYK_0iPNUGBR00
Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

6. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjnVT_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

7. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119cwu_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

8. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKGLq_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

9. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3kf7_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

10. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4FQH_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

11. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6N4R_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

12. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

13. HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6S8n_0iPNUGBR00 Source:Cam Kirk For Nike

HBCU X Nike Yardrunners 2022 nike

