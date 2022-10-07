Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
Detectives searching for suspects accused of causing damage with fire extinguishers
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray police have asked the public for assistance in identifying several suspects accused of causing property damage while discharging multiple fire extinguishers in a parking garage. They claimed the people in the photos were responsible for property damage to a parking garage. The alleged suspects...
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Major delays on NB I-15 in Sandy due to multi-vehicle crash involving semi hauling mail
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Major delays were expected on northbound Interstate 15 near 9000 South in Sandy after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck hauling mail. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the split of I-215. Roden stated that...
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
Ramp from I-15 to I-80 reopens after rollover crash, fertilizer spill forced closure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rollover crash Monday morning on a ramp from I-15 to I-80 spilled fertilizer across the road and created major backups on northbound I-15 that stretched for several miles. Crews could be seen on UDOT's traffic cameras as they cleaned the fertilizer from the...
World War II soldier's remains return to Utah after several years of death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of 23-year-old Sgt. Elvin Phillips gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday to receive the casket with his remains after he died in a plane crash during World War II. Phillips was serving as a B-24 gunner during Operation Tidal...
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
Toll proposal under discussion to reduce traffic in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inside the Utah Department of Transportation’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement lies a proposal to implement a toll in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. The goal would be to stabilize and reduce traffic volumes by 30% through travel alternatives. UDOT’s proposal is...
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
President Nelson presides at groundbreaking for Heber Valley Utah Temple
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided over a groundbreaking ceremony held for the Heber Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temple was announced in October 2021 by President Nelson and will be the first temple in Wasatch County.
Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'
SP — Dozens of girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance in Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Kate Killpack
October 9, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Lehi High School's Kate Killpack who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
