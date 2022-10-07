CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, a Carter County man, and previously convicted sex offender, has been charged with statutory rape. According to authorities, deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and Parole officers spoke with Lt. Issac Rhea of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.

