Washington County, VA

wcyb.com

November 8 voter registration deadlines approaching

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Voters will soon be mailing in ballots or heading to the polls for the November 8 election. Before casting a vote, you're encouraged to learn who or what you will be voting for. In Bristol, city council and school board elections will be taking place...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials. A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday. “The building has been inspected and is confirmed […]
HURLEY, VA
wcyb.com

Marion receives grant to repurpose downtown building damaged in fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Marion has been awarded the Virginia Main Street Grant to repurpose a downtown building that was damaged in a devastating fire. Last October, the Past Time Antique Emporium, a staple business in downtown Marion, suffered damaged due to an electrical fire. Over the summer, owners...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU hosting scarf and hat campaign for cancer patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — October is breast cancer awareness month, and East Tennessee State University is giving you a chance to help those who have been affected by this terrible disease. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
High School Football PRO

Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chilhowie High School football team will have a game with Abingdon High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City

Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
WJHL

VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes

(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, a Carter County man, and previously convicted sex offender, has been charged with statutory rape. According to authorities, deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and Parole officers spoke with Lt. Issac Rhea of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Rivalry Renewed: SWVA bowl returns

EMORY, Va./WISE, Va. — September 18th, 2011. The date of one of the wildest endings to a football game you'll ever see, and it happened in Southwest Virginia. Former UVA-Wise cornerback Josh Wright says, "honestly just talking about it, I have chills, my hearts beating a little bit, I will never forget it."
WISE, VA

