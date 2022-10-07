Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Signage unveiled for the Billy Graham Memorial Interchange in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Today, senator Rusty Crowe and representatives Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander unveiled the final memorializing signage to complete the Billy Graham memorial interchange on the South Side of Johnson City as you come from Elizabethton to ETSU. Crowe requested the interchange be named for...
wcyb.com
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
wcyb.com
November 8 voter registration deadlines approaching
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Voters will soon be mailing in ballots or heading to the polls for the November 8 election. Before casting a vote, you're encouraged to learn who or what you will be voting for. In Bristol, city council and school board elections will be taking place...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital one of four sites to receive brownfield funding for redevelopment
Four sites in Virginia will receive approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. One of those is the site of the former Pioneer Hospital in Patrick County; a Chicago-based company is now in...
Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire
HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials. A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday. “The building has been inspected and is confirmed […]
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
wcyb.com
Marion receives grant to repurpose downtown building damaged in fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Marion has been awarded the Virginia Main Street Grant to repurpose a downtown building that was damaged in a devastating fire. Last October, the Past Time Antique Emporium, a staple business in downtown Marion, suffered damaged due to an electrical fire. Over the summer, owners...
wcyb.com
ETSU hosting scarf and hat campaign for cancer patients
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — October is breast cancer awareness month, and East Tennessee State University is giving you a chance to help those who have been affected by this terrible disease. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
supertalk929.com
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City
Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes
(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
wcyb.com
Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say, a Carter County man, and previously convicted sex offender, has been charged with statutory rape. According to authorities, deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and Parole officers spoke with Lt. Issac Rhea of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
wcyb.com
Rivalry Renewed: SWVA bowl returns
EMORY, Va./WISE, Va. — September 18th, 2011. The date of one of the wildest endings to a football game you'll ever see, and it happened in Southwest Virginia. Former UVA-Wise cornerback Josh Wright says, "honestly just talking about it, I have chills, my hearts beating a little bit, I will never forget it."
