Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema: I ‘fully expect’ fellow Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly to win reelection
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn’t shying away from predicting fellow Democrat Mark Kelly will retain his seat in the upcoming midterm election. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday she thinks it will be Kelly — not Republican challenger Blake Masters — who will win the Nov. 8 election.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Defeating a Minnesota member of Congress is a long-shot, but some are willing to try
WASHINGTON — Jill Abahsain never thought of running for Congress before last spring, when she was asked by a local DFL official to challenge Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District seat. “She (the DFL official) said ‘we don’t have a candidate,’’’ Abahsain said. “And I...
Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin. Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
In heated debate, Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reveals he sat for Jan. 6, DOJ interview
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem revealed during Thursday's debate that he has been interviewed by both the Justice Department and Jan. 6 committee about his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack. This was the first time Finchem has publicly confirmed speaking on the matter with federal officials.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Kinzinger on GOP-majority House: They’re going to demand a Biden impeachment vote every week
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) in a new interview predicts that GOP lawmakers will demand a vote to impeach President Biden “every week” if Republicans take control of the House in the midterms. Kinzinger, a frequent critic of former President Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill, compared previous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
WATCH: Moore, Jones face off in 1st Congressional District debate
Incumbent Rep. Blake Moore will debate his Democratic challenger, Rick Jones, on issues facing the district.
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Comments / 0