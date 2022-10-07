ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race

Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin. Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Moore
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Midterm Election#Congressional District#Democratic#Utahns#The Take 2 Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast

Comments / 0

Community Policy