abc27.com
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County cancel 'shelter in place' alert issued due to police incident
NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police in Cumberland County have canceled an alert asking some residents to shelter in place or leave their homes. North Middleton Township police said they responded around 1 p.m. Monday to an incident/welfare check on Regal View Drive. "Due to the nature of...
abc27.com
Mifflin County fugitive wanted after escaping police vehicle
REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with an arrest warrant was able to escape police custody on Saturday evening in Mifflin County. According to the Mifflin County Regional Police, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the Minit Mart for a report that Richard Blystone was seen there. Police say Blystone has an active warrant for his arrest for failure to pay fines.
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
abc27.com
York man arrested after stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
Man who posed as central Pa. salvage yard worker accused of stabbing employee
An employee at a York County salvage yard was stabbed Sunday morning by a man in a stolen employee uniform, police said. Dale W. Martin, 29, of no fixed address, stabbed a 64-year-old man in the neck around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township, where the 64-year-old worked, police said.
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
WGAL
Police make arrest in stabbing at York County business
YORK, Pa. — Police say they made an arrest in a weekend stabbing at a York County business. Dale Martin Jr. is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking. Spring Garden Township police were called around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to J&K Salvage in the 1000...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
abc27.com
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least five people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least five people being injured and in need of transportation for medical treatment. One person was...
abc27.com
Mount Joy man charged with alleged strangulation, assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Damon S. Skrimcovsky, 39, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was charged with alleged strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after a domestic physical fight with his wife on Thursday, Oct. 6, per a police report. The Mount Joy Borough Police Department reported that Skrimcovsky’s wife...
WGAL
Pedestrian struck after police incident involving search for child
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says police were called to a verbal domestic between a man and a woman at a business in the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville around 11:20 a.m. Friday. They say there was an active PFA in place involving the two parties,...
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
local21news.com
Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
