ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County fugitive wanted after escaping police vehicle

REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with an arrest warrant was able to escape police custody on Saturday evening in Mifflin County. According to the Mifflin County Regional Police, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the Minit Mart for a report that Richard Blystone was seen there. Police say Blystone has an active warrant for his arrest for failure to pay fines.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Cumberland County, PA
City
West Pennsboro Township, PA
abc27.com

Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York man arrested after stabbing

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#State#Psp Carlisle#Chrysler
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police make arrest in stabbing at York County business

YORK, Pa. — Police say they made an arrest in a weekend stabbing at a York County business. Dale Martin Jr. is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking. Spring Garden Township police were called around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to J&K Salvage in the 1000...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing Lancaster County boy found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mount Joy man charged with alleged strangulation, assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Damon S. Skrimcovsky, 39, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was charged with alleged strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after a domestic physical fight with his wife on Thursday, Oct. 6, per a police report. The Mount Joy Borough Police Department reported that Skrimcovsky’s wife...
MOUNT JOY, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roads in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy