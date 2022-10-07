ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach

By Lucas Wright
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRN) — New developments have come about in the case of a missing Tennessee man.

Harvey Briggs, 54, was reported missing out of Columbia, Tennessee earlier this week. He was last seen on Oct. 1 in the Sunnyside area.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs’ car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.

Briggs was reportedly last seen Tuesday walking east on the beach from that location.

On Saturday, Briggs reportedly made several “concerning statements” to family members in Tennesee prior to leaving and they have not seen him since.

News of his disappearance came just days after he was sentenced for an assault in 2020.

In a viral video, Briggs could be seen ripping a mask from the face of a protester near the Tennessee State Capitol on Aug. 10, 2020 . The incident occurred during a “peaceful demonstration.”

Paperwork from the case states the Trooper then threw the mask, touching the protestor’s face in the process.

Briggs was a 22-year veteran of THP and was served with a termination notice on Aug. 14, 2020, for “unprofessional conduct.”

On Friday, Briggs was sentenced to supervised probation in connection with this case. He was then last seen by his family on Saturday.

Anyone with information about Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at (931) 381-4900. You can also reach out to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400.

Comments / 6

WATE

WATE

