Joplin, MO

Two rushed to hospital after two cars collide at 32nd and Duquesne

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7YRz_0iPNT0BH00
Two vehicles collide nearly head-on at 32nd and Duquesne on October 6, 2022.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening reports of a crash at 32nd and Duquesne Rd alerted Joplin Police Dispatch.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded.

On the scene we learn two passenger cars collided, nearly head-on. Two people in one vehicle were transported priority to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash was cleared on about an hour.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

