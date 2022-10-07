ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

cpr.org

RTD R Line derailment: Turn makes drivers nervous. But a transit expert says it’s safe

Danny Casabianca wasn’t surprised when he heard a Regional Transportation District R Line train derailed near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall a few weeks ago. Casabianca has been an RTD light-rail operator for more than four years. Of all of RTD’s eight light-rail lines across the metro region, he considers the middle section of the R Line to be one of the most stressful and dangerous to navigate.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Homeless to Receive Help

Accordin go the Greeley Tribune, the new assistant city manager, Juliana Kitten is working on helping the more than 80 people who are without shelter in Greeley. A couple ideas include Use a collective impact framework to better coordinate service providers and Explore creative temporary solutions.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned

Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

New development helps serve housing, healthcare needs of Denver's homeless

DENVER — A new mixed-use development in Denver will help serve the housing and healthcare needs of people experiencing homelessness. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosted a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate the launch of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center at California and 22nd streets.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday

Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Aurora man arrested for weapons violation

AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun. According to a...
AURORA, CO
Colorado Newsline

First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage

Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
GOLDEN, CO
David Heitz

Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora takes steps to curb catalytic converter theft

AURORA, Colo. — Buyers who purchase catalytic converters in the City of Aurora will be required to report those sales to an online database as city leaders make an effort to deter people from stealing the car parts. A bill passed on Monday establishes catalytic converters valued at $30...
AURORA, CO
