cpr.org
RTD R Line derailment: Turn makes drivers nervous. But a transit expert says it’s safe
Danny Casabianca wasn’t surprised when he heard a Regional Transportation District R Line train derailed near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall a few weeks ago. Casabianca has been an RTD light-rail operator for more than four years. Of all of RTD’s eight light-rail lines across the metro region, he considers the middle section of the R Line to be one of the most stressful and dangerous to navigate.
1310kfka.com
Greeley Homeless to Receive Help
Accordin go the Greeley Tribune, the new assistant city manager, Juliana Kitten is working on helping the more than 80 people who are without shelter in Greeley. A couple ideas include Use a collective impact framework to better coordinate service providers and Explore creative temporary solutions.
Westword
Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned
Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
New development helps serve housing, healthcare needs of Denver's homeless
DENVER — A new mixed-use development in Denver will help serve the housing and healthcare needs of people experiencing homelessness. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosted a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate the launch of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center at California and 22nd streets.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
Westword
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday
Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support
The shooting is a daunting reminder of another tragedy involving a young family member. Nearly 30 years ago, 16-year-old Geronimo Maestas was killed for his Broncos jacket.
nbc11news.com
Aurora man arrested for weapons violation
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun. According to a...
First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Boulder teen missing since Sept. 30, officials growing concerned
Concern is growing in Boulder as investigators continue to search for a 14-year-old who has been missing since late September.
Plane in midair collision wasn't transmitting required signal, report says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One of the planes involved in a midair collision last month that killed three people wasn't automatically transmitting signals of its position, as required for airspace around Denver International Airport (DIA). The collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos happened Sept. 17 east...
coloradopolitics.com
FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage
Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
Westword
A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern
I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails
A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars
The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
ATF: Children’s Hospital intruder had automatic pistol
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of forcing his way into a hospital's secure entrances late at night while carrying a loaded automatic pistol.
Aurora takes steps to curb catalytic converter theft
AURORA, Colo. — Buyers who purchase catalytic converters in the City of Aurora will be required to report those sales to an online database as city leaders make an effort to deter people from stealing the car parts. A bill passed on Monday establishes catalytic converters valued at $30...
