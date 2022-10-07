Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams) Sorensen Robacker a caring wife, sister, stepmother, teacher and friend died on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was born...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Roger Francis Bochek
Roger Francis Bochek, 68, of the Town of Egg Harbor, formerly of Germantown, died Wednesday night, October 5, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services in Sturgeon Bay. He was born to Roger Joseph Bochek and Josephine Anette (Duncan) Bochek at the Dorchester Hospital in Sturgeon Bay on December 29, 1953. Roger grew up attending St. Anthony Catholic Church where he was an altar server and St. Anthony Grade School, both in Menomonee Falls. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School with the class of 1972. Roger went on study business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was employed with US Bank as a mortgage appraiser for many years. Roger lived in Germantown until recently when he moved back to Door County to be closer to family.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Rick Ray Peterson
Rick Peterson died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his loving wife Marie at his side after he had a near decade long courageous battle with renal and metastatic cancer. He was 60 years old. Marie, their son Joseph and Joseph’s wife Megan wish to extend their most sincere thanks...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns
Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns, 102 years of Sister Bay died Thursday October 6, 2022, at Door County Medical Center. She was born August 12, 1920, in Northfield, MN, the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Sieth) Sweeney. On August 8, 1944, in Minneapolis, she married Glen Sohns, who she met while working at Hotel Ephraim during her summer vacations. They were blessed with two sons, Arnie and David.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marilyn J. Gracyalny
Marilyn J. Gracyalny, 82, formerly of Libertyville, IL, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Door County Memorial Hospital. She was born June 9, 1940 in Green Bay the daughter of the late William and Eloise (Rieck) Oszuscik. Marilyn attended St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay. On May 30, 1960 she married Anthony Gracyalny at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church in Green Bay, and had one daughter, Pamela.
Door County Pulse
Gibraltar Grabs Peninsula Title
Gibraltar won’t be able to finish the regular season any worse than being the Peninsula Conference co-champion after winning its Homecoming game Friday over Oneida Nation/New Lutheran, 48-6. Giuseppe Mercier scored six rushing touchdowns, four of which came in the second quarter, to lead the Vikings on the ground...
Door County Pulse
Eagles Fly Solo with Packerland Lead
Friday night’s football game for sole possession of first place in the Packerland Conference lived up to its hype with a large crowd on hand to watch two previously undefeated teams facing off. After holding a two-touchdown lead at halftime, Southern Door fell behind in the third quarter, before...
