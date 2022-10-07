Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022
Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap
Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Ocean Township over Old Bridge - Field hockey recap
Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk each scored a pair of goals as Ocean Township extended its winning streak to double digits with a 6-2 victory over Old Bridge in Ocean Township. Erica Pardon collected three assists for Ocean Township, which has won 10 straight since a season-opening loss. Isabel Duval...
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 10
We’re seven weeks deep into the N.J. high school football season and our rankings are only becoming more validated. Some groups predominately held true following Week 6 action while others saw a shakeup due to a few stunning upsets across the state. That led to some maneuvering in the conference rankings in all five leagues.
Can’t-miss boys soccer games for week of Oct. 10
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of high school boys soccer in the state of New Jersey. Most county and conference tournaments are in full swing this week, with both the Bergen County Tournament and Passaic County Tournament hosting its semifinal rounds this weekend. Regular-season matchups hold much more weight this week as power points and division titles are on the line.
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Oct. 10-16
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Prized grid recruit, ‘Big Will’ may be best player most N.J. fans have never seen
The way Will Norman sees it, his story is far from written. Patiently waiting for his chance to get back on the field, the senior defensive end had a tough time sleeping Friday night knowing the next chapter would be written Saturday afternoon. But once in uniform and that first hit came, Norman was in his comfort zone.
HS Football Week 6 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
It proved to be another big week for New Jersey high school football, with plenty of terrific performances from teams and players. Four quarterbacks made the most of their opportunities and threw for better than 300 yards, while 10 running backs eclipsed the 200-yard mark - including one that went for nearly 400 yards on the ground. There were plenty of receivers in excess of 100 yards in catches, while a host of defenders were swarming around the football to generate tackles, sacks and interceptions. And we can’t forget specials teams, too.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
