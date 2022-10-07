ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap

Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11).
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap

Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6).
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Newton, NJ
Sports
City
Newton, NJ
City
Fredon Township, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Chiara Marchese tallied a hat trick to lead West Morris to a 4-0 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Macy Sabo added on a goal for West Morris (9-2-1). Jenna Waldron made 15 saves for Roxbury (3-8).
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap

Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
TRENTON, NJ
Person
Paige
NJ.com

Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell
HOPEWELL, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

No. 3 Kearny over Hudson Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jeckson Rivera recorded a hat trick to lift Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-1 win over Hudson Catholic in Kearny. Alejandro Alvarado added a goal and two assists for Kearny (12-0-1), which led 5-0 at halftime. Jacob Wolfart and Benji Silva each scored a goal in the win. Alex Cruz and David Saavedra each made one save.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap

Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap

MSD fell to 3-8.
COLUMBIA, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Belvidere- Field hockey recap

Shelby Rich, Bella Galantino, and Kendall Schmerler each scored to lead Bernards in a 3-2 win over Belvidere, in Bernardsville. Bernards (4-6-2) led 2-1 at the half. Hope Kaczynski made 10 saves in the win. Belvidere fell to 6-4-1 on the season.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap

Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

