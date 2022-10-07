Read full article on original website
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap
Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer roundup for preliminary round games, Oct. 10
Abigail Hawes scored a hat trick to lead 13th-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 4-3 win over 20th-seeded Montville in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Mountain Lakes. Daisy Duda added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (7-4), which led 2-1 at halftime. Maya Ritchie dished...
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
West Morris over Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Chiara Marchese tallied a hat trick to lead West Morris to a 4-0 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Macy Sabo added on a goal for West Morris (9-2-1). Jenna Waldron made 15 saves for Roxbury (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap
Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup first round games, Oct. 10
Union fell to 5-6. Kent Place over Elizabeth in PKs. Eighth-seeded Kent Place played ninth-seeded Elizabeth to a 1-1 draw and then advanced 5-3 on penalty kicks in the first round of the Union County Tournament, in Summit. Kent Place will play top-seeded Westfield in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Celia...
No. 3 Kearny over Hudson Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jeckson Rivera recorded a hat trick to lift Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-1 win over Hudson Catholic in Kearny. Alejandro Alvarado added a goal and two assists for Kearny (12-0-1), which led 5-0 at halftime. Jacob Wolfart and Benji Silva each scored a goal in the win. Alex Cruz and David Saavedra each made one save.
Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap
Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap
MSD fell to 3-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Field Hockey: Princeton powers past Notre Dame on eve of county seeding
NOTE: This story will be updated later tonight. Princeton just made a pretty good case to receive the top seed in the Mercer County Tournament. The undefeated Tigers hit the road to play a Notre Dame team that was riding an eight-game winning streak and controlled things from the opening whistle.
Bernards over Belvidere- Field hockey recap
Shelby Rich, Bella Galantino, and Kendall Schmerler each scored to lead Bernards in a 3-2 win over Belvidere, in Bernardsville. Bernards (4-6-2) led 2-1 at the half. Hope Kaczynski made 10 saves in the win. Belvidere fell to 6-4-1 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap
Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter’s Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
