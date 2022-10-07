ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

DC News Now

Missing Fairfax County woman found safe

UPDATE, Oct. 10, 12:07 p.m. — Virginia State Police canceled the Senior Alert. It said Palmer had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 74-year-old woman who left her home on foot early Monday morning in Reston. Virginia State Police issued a […]
WUSA9

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
fox5dc.com

Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
WTOP

4 wounded, including 3 teens, in 2 shootings in Northwest DC

Four people, including three teens, are in the hospital after two separate shootings Monday in Northwest D.C. The first shooting occurred at Otis Place and Warder Street — near the Parkview Recreation Center — around 11 a.m. D.C. police said they found a teen boy who was found...
WTOP

Protest temporarily blocks Beltway lanes

Some drivers were stalled on their commutes Monday morning when climate protesters blocked lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Silver Spring, Maryland. The demonstration began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Police arrived around 11 a.m. and some protesters were put in handcuffs or carried off the road, as...
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WTOP

Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead

Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
