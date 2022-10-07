Read full article on original website
Missing Fairfax County woman found safe
UPDATE, Oct. 10, 12:07 p.m. — Virginia State Police canceled the Senior Alert. It said Palmer had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 74-year-old woman who left her home on foot early Monday morning in Reston. Virginia State Police issued a […]
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
fox5dc.com
Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia. Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
WTOP
4 wounded, including 3 teens, in 2 shootings in Northwest DC
Four people, including three teens, are in the hospital after two separate shootings Monday in Northwest D.C. The first shooting occurred at Otis Place and Warder Street — near the Parkview Recreation Center — around 11 a.m. D.C. police said they found a teen boy who was found...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
WTOP
Protest temporarily blocks Beltway lanes
Some drivers were stalled on their commutes Monday morning when climate protesters blocked lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Silver Spring, Maryland. The demonstration began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Police arrived around 11 a.m. and some protesters were put in handcuffs or carried off the road, as...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
WTOP
Drivers should watch out during deer breeding season, say Fairfax Co. Police
With fall deer breeding season now underway, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are giving drivers tips on how to safely navigate the roads. Police say there are hundreds of reported accidents involving deer in Fairfax County. More than half of those happen during October, November and December. What steps should...
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WJLA
27-year-old man charged after allegedly firing at officers during Va. police chase
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old Arlington, Va. man is in police custody after he allegedly fired at officers during a police chase through two counties Thursday. Ricardo Singleton was taken into custody Thursday night. He was wanted for felony speed to elude, brandishing as well as a hit-and-run for an incident that happened in Arlington on Thursday.
WTOP
Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead
Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
